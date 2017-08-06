You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘O.J.: Made in America’ Win TCA Awards As Emmys Race Heats Up

Carrie Coon also made history after being recognized for her dual achievements in "Fargo" and "The Leftovers."

2 hours ago

The Handmaid's Tale -- "The Bridge" Episode 109 -- Offred embarks on a dangerous mission for the resistance. Janine moves to a new posting. Serena Joy suspects the Commanders infidelity. (Photo by: George Kraychyk/Hulu)

Hulu

Hulu may have just unlocked a whole new era of recognition, as the streaming platform just locked down its first major award wins.

At the Television Critics Association Awards on Saturday, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” scored two of the night’s biggest awards: Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Program of the Year.

Read MoreElisabeth Moss: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Gave Her a Louder Industry Voice, and It Was ‘Like Crack’

Other top winners included FX’s “Atlanta,” which won Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, while creator/star Donald Glover was recognized for Individual Achievement in Comedy as well. Meanwhile, Carrie Coon’s incredible year of performances was honored with the Individual Achievement in Drama award, handed out for her work in both FX’s “Fargo” and HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

Coon made history with her win for dual projects, as did ESPN’s “O.J.: Made in America,” the Oscar-winning documentary series that was recognized by the TCA as this year’s Outstanding News and Information program.

Big Little Lies,” HBO’s critically acclaimed limited series, received the Movies, Miniseries and Specials award. FX led all networks, with three awards overall, while the broadcast networks logged a few big wins: NBC’s “This is Us” was named Outstanding New Program (an award won last year by “Mr. Robot”), and Achievement in Youth Programming was awarded to ABC’s “Speechless.”

The TCA Awards don’t always match up with the Emmys, but last year’s big TCA winner — “The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” — was also well-recognized by the Academy in the Limited Series categories. That might speak well for “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” chances, come September.

Kristin Chenoweth hosted this year’s awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the Television Critics Association press tour is currently underway.

Check out the full list of winners below.

  • Individual Achievement in Drama: Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers” – HBO; “Fargo” – FX)
  • Individual Achievement in Comedy: Donald Glover (“Atlanta” – FX)
  • Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: “O.J. Made In America” (ESPN)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (A&E)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: “Speechless” (ABC)
  • Outstanding New Program: “This Is Us” (NBC)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials: “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: “Atlanta” (FX)
  • Program of the Year: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
  • Career Achievement Award: Ken Burns
  • Heritage Award: “Seinfeld” (NBC)

This Article is related to: Awards and tagged , , , ,


More From IndieWire

ad