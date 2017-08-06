‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘O.J.: Made in America’ Win TCA Awards As Emmys Race Heats Up

Carrie Coon also made history after being recognized for her dual achievements in "Fargo" and "The Leftovers."

Hulu may have just unlocked a whole new era of recognition, as the streaming platform just locked down its first major award wins.

At the Television Critics Association Awards on Saturday, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” scored two of the night’s biggest awards: Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Program of the Year.

Other top winners included FX’s “Atlanta,” which won Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, while creator/star Donald Glover was recognized for Individual Achievement in Comedy as well. Meanwhile, Carrie Coon’s incredible year of performances was honored with the Individual Achievement in Drama award, handed out for her work in both FX’s “Fargo” and HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

Coon made history with her win for dual projects, as did ESPN’s “O.J.: Made in America,” the Oscar-winning documentary series that was recognized by the TCA as this year’s Outstanding News and Information program.

“Big Little Lies,” HBO’s critically acclaimed limited series, received the Movies, Miniseries and Specials award. FX led all networks, with three awards overall, while the broadcast networks logged a few big wins: NBC’s “This is Us” was named Outstanding New Program (an award won last year by “Mr. Robot”), and Achievement in Youth Programming was awarded to ABC’s “Speechless.”

The TCA Awards don’t always match up with the Emmys, but last year’s big TCA winner — “The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” — was also well-recognized by the Academy in the Limited Series categories. That might speak well for “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” chances, come September.

Kristin Chenoweth hosted this year’s awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the Television Critics Association press tour is currently underway.

Check out the full list of winners below.