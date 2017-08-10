‘The Crown’ Season 2 Trailer and First Look Photos: Heavy Lies the Head

Philip and Elizabeth go head to head when Netflix's Emmy-nominated royal drama returns on December 8.

Less than a year after “Downton Abbey” wrapped its final season, as Americans were mourning the loss of its favorite intelligent British aristocracy drama, came “The Crown,” Peter Morgan’s gripping series about the early days of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. With standout performances, deft direction, and writing that made dry historical material leap off the screen, “The Crown” quickly proved one of Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed original series, racking up nine Emmy nominations, including one each for writing and directing.

Many have speculated how far in time “The Crown” might jump, having the whole monarchy to cover. As the first trailer for the second season shows, the characters are still relatively young as the series picks up ten years into Elizabeth’s reign.

Per the official synopsis: “Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s. ‘The Crown’ continues to chronicle the major political and global events that have defined and shaped the second half of the twentieth century – a series that is unprecedented in its scale, ambition and creative vision.”

“The Crown” was created by Peter Morgan (“Frost/Nixon,” “The Queen”), along with director Stephen Daldry (“Billy Elliot,” “The Hours”) and producer Andy Harries (“The Queen”). Claire Foy and Matt Smith made waves as the series’ central couple, anchored by a pedigreed cast that includes John Lithgow, Jeremy Northam, and Eileen Atkins.

Watch the trailer below, and scroll down for first look photos:

