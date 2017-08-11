‘The Death of Stalin’ Trailer: Armando Iannucci Left ‘Veep’ to Make the Year’s Most Hilarious Political Film

The must-see movie of the year has arrived for fans of the Emmy-winning "Veep."

Fans of HBO’s critically acclaimed and Emmy Award-winning “Veep” got unfortunate news at the end of Season 4 when series creator Armando Iannucci announced he was stepping down as showrunner and leaving the series. Iannucci’s brand of razor sharp political satire defined much of the series, and while the show has continued to be great under the supervision of David Mendel, fans have been left wondering when they’d get to see Iannucci again.

The answer is on the fall film festival circuit, as IFC Films is bringing Iannucci’s new film, “The Death of Stalin,” to the Toronto International Film Festival next month. “Stalin” is the director’s second feature after “In the Loop” in 2009.

The official synopsis reads: “On the night of March 2, 1953, a man is dying. The man is Joseph Stalin, dictator, tyrant, butcher as well a Secretary General of USSR. A terrible stroke is wracking his entire body. He is drooling. He is pissing himself. He is about to kick the bucket and if you play your cards right, his job is yours for the taking.”

The ensemble cast includes Jeffrey Tambor, Steve Buscemi, Olga Kurylenko, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, and Andrea Riseborough. IFC Films will open “The Death of Stalin” in theaters this fall. Watch the trailer below.