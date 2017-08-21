‘The Defenders’: You May Have Missed the Introduction of Marvel’s Next Armed-and-Dangerous Superhero

This character's origin story was first foreshadowed in “Luke Cage” last year.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from the final episode of “Marvel’s The Defenders” and various storylines from Marvel Comics.]

“The Defenders” already has its fair share of superheroes, but apparently there’s always room for one more.

In the finale showdown between Colleen Wing (Jessica Henpeck) and her former sensei Bakuto (Ramon Rodriguez), one of the leaders of the ninja organization The Hand, Misty Knight (Simone Missick) tried to help and got her right arm sliced off for her efforts.

Fans had wondered if the Marvel Netflix series would go through with such a brutal amputation, but “Luke Cage” showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, who is a big fan of the comics, foreshadowed Misty’s loss when she got shot in the arm in Season 1.

In the comic books, Misty had already lost her arm after tangling with a bomb. Naturally, this impacted her police work and her state of mind, but that depression didn’t last for long. She went from regular cop to super-powered crimefighter thanks to receiving a bionic arm from Stark International that gave her the following powers: a vise-like grip, the ability to liquefy most metals including adamantium, generating an anti-gravity repulsor field, blasting an area with ice, taking control of robots, magnetism, and a concussive blast.

It’s not clear if Tony Stark would be behind Misty’s arm or exactly what sort of powers she’d get in her cybernetic upgrade on the show, and whatever she does get, it will have to be pretty badass to be able to hold her own with the others. With all the emphasis Colleen put on Danny Rand (Finn Jones) owning the hospital where Misty is recuperating and having access to state of the art treatments or prostheses, it’s likely that he’ll be Misty’s arm benefactor, although he could still requisition that from Stark International.

Speaking of Colleen, she has her own journey that was hinted at in “The Defenders.” Besides having a few simpatico moments with Misty during the series — gotta love a cop who gives you back your katana after it was confiscated — she also very vocally did not enjoy being sidelined by the Fab Four and treated like a kid at the adult’s table.

This resentment and frustration could fuel a partnership with Misty as seen in the comics, in which they’re best friends. The duo worked together under a couple of names: The Daughters of the Dragon, which was sort of their take on Heroes for Hire, or the private investigation firm cleverly titled Knightwing Restorations, Ltd.

