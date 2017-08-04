‘The Disaster Artist’: Lego James Franco and Seth Rogen Are Scarily Accurate in This Stop Motion Trailer — Watch

Jack Nash, the world's coolest 14-year-old cinephile made the hilarious homage in just 8 hours.

When 14-year-old cinephile Jack Nash woke up to find the the first teaser trailer for “The Disaster Artist” had dropped two weeks ago, he immediately set to work on a shot for shot remake made entirely with Lego pieces. It turns out, if you have enough Legos lying around, chances are pretty good that you have perfect likenesses of James Franco, Seth Rogen, and Dave Franco.

One of the biggest hits of the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, “The Disaster Artist” stars James Franco as Tommy Wiseau, the man responsible what is considered one of the worst movies ever made, “The Room.” Dave Franco plays Greg Sestero, the line producer and actor in “The Room.” Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Sharon Stone, Hannibal Buress and more co-star. The film quickly became a cult classic due to it’s bizarre storytelling and narrative flaws.

“I don’t think I’ve ever laughed harder in my life,” Nash said of watching “The Room” for the first time. “It’s such a fun movie to watch in a group…I think everyone should see it at least once in their life.” Naturally, he was looking forward to “The Disaster Artist,” and was thrilled when a friend pointed him to the first teaser. The friend then suggested he make a Lego version for his Youtube channel. “Since I had nothing going on that day I said, why not, I could do something cool with this.”

Nash saw the trailer in the morning, and posted his remake by that same evening. “I hadn’t planned on finishing it in one day, I was just in the zone,” he said.

Watch Nash’s hilarious trailer below, and you can say you knew him when: