‘The Florida Project’ First Trailer: Sean Baker and Willem Dafoe Deliver One of the Year’s Best Indies

One of the year's best indies was discovered at Cannes and heads into awards season as a major dark horse.

Mostly everyone went into Cannes talking about “The Beguiled,” “Wonderstruck,” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” among other titles, but the movie on everyone’s mind by the end of the festival was Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project.” The director’s follow-up to his breakout “Tangerine” took Cannes by storm, and now it’s a potential Oscar dark horse with A24 releasing it this fall.

“The Florida Project” stars acclaimed newcomer Brooklynn Prince as Moonee, a six-year-old living at a budget motel under the supervision of her rebellious mother Halley (Bria Vinaite) and the property’s manager (Willem Dafoe, who will certainly be in the Best Supporting Actor race). The film’s free-flowing narrative follows Moonee’s mischievous adventures with her friends and Halley’s bleaker reality of struggling to provide for her daughter.

In his A- review of the movie, IndieWire chief film critic Eric Kohn raved, “‘The Florida Project’ further cements Baker’s status as one of the most innovative American directors working today.”

A24 will open “The Florida Project” in select theaters October 6. The movie will play at the New York Film Festival ahead of its theatrical release. Watch the first trailer below.