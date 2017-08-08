‘The L Word’ Reboot May Ignore The Final Season, As The Search for a Showrunner Grows Close to Ending

TCA: The iconic lesbian drama's return will be anchored by a "new voice," according to original creator Ilene Chaiken.

When it comes to the reboot in development, “The L Word” creator Ilene Chaiken says they’re “very close” to finding a new showrunner to lead the show’s return — and that they “may forget” that the controversial final season of the show “ever happened.”

According to the “Empire” executive producer, speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour, the new showrunner will represent “a new voice” for the series, reflective of a younger generation. “One of the kids, somebody who knows what’s going on in that world,” Chaiken said. “I’m passing the baton.”

That person will be a member of the LGBTQ community — this was something Chaiken said was “essential.”

Chaiken confirmed that the new series was well in the works before the recent EW cast reunion, and mentioned that beyond confirmed original cast members Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey, who will be involved should the reboot proceed, the rest of the original cast “knows it’s happening and they’d love to do it. But we need the show to happen first.”

Much like other recent reboots, such as “Roseanne” and “Will and Grace,” the return of “The L Word” may mean that, in Chaiken’s words, “we might forget that last year ever happened.” This might be good news for many: The final season of “The L Word” was relatively notorious for shifting towards a darker tone with a murder mystery plotline that many fans found alienating.

While Chaiken will only be an executive producer on the reboot, she did feel confident that the new series would have a more “enlightened” attitude towards transgender issues than the original series, which faced criticism for mishandling Max’s (Daniela Sea) transition and promoting stereotypes of trans men as aggressive and confused. “We’ve all learned a lot since then,” she said. “I think the new version of the show would reflect that.”

Finally, why do it now? Chaiken’s answer was simple, and pointed to the dearth of storytelling about the lesbian community: “Nobody else is doing it.”