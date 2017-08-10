Back to IndieWire

‘The Munsters’ Reboot in Development From Seth Meyers and ‘Odd Mom Out’ Creator Jill Kargman

The reboot era continues.

The Munsters

It was probably only a matter of time: “The Munsters” is being rebooted by NBC, reports Deadline. “Odd Mom Out” creator Jill Kargman and Seth Meyers are leading the way, because why not, and their version shifts the 1960s TV series from the fictional town of Mockingbird Heights, California to Brooklyn.

NBC has been considering this for years: “I won’t say we won’t do another version of ‘The Munsters’ again,” said Bob Greenblatt after the network aired a one-off Halloween special in 2002. “We tried to make it an hour, which ultimately has more dramatic weight than a half-hour.” Bryan Singer directed the special, which starred Jerry O’Connell, Portia de Rossi, Eddie Izzard, and Charity Wakefield.

Kargman is set to both write and co-executive produce the new version. Despite its lasting cultural impact, “The Munsters” only ran for two seasons between 1964-‘66, though it aired 70 episodes during that brief time.

