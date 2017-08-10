‘The Unknown Girl’ Trailer: A Fateful Mistake Turns a Doctor Into a Detective in the Dardenne Brothers’ Mystery — Watch

The Belgian duo turn their realist lens on a contemporary mystery.

A modern morality tale told with meticulous suspense, “The Unknown Girl” is the latest film from Belgian filmmaking brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. Known for realist stories grounded in themes of economic and social justice, the Dardennes play with genre and mystery for their tenth feature. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, where it received mixed reviews, “The Unknown Girl” has been described as “social-realist film noir.” The film released its official U.S. trailer today.

After refusing after-hours care to a mystery woman found dead outside her clinic, a young doctor (Adele Haenel) becomes obsessed with discovering the fate of the unidentified caller. Plagues by guilt, she begins a methodical search to learn more about the young woman’s life and death. The film also stars Jeremie Renier, Olivier Bonnaud, and Louka Minnella.

The Dardennes worked with cinematographer and long-time collaborator Alain Marcoen to tell the gripping mystery with their trademark nuanced urgency and a procedural rhythm. Using texture and breaks from the main narrative, they give life to the story of the unknown girl.

Watch the trailer below:

“The Unknown Girl” opens on September 8.