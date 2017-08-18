The Weinstein Company Launches New Animation Division Called ‘Mizchief’

The first film from the new division, the Elle Fanning-starring "Leap!," will roll out later this summer.

The Weinstein Company is taking a flying leap into the world of animation, announcing today the formation of their brand new animation label “Mizchief,” which will roll out later this summer with the release of their film “Leap!” The company has also announced the second film set to bear the Mizchief label, the Gary Wang and Life Chaser Animation Studios’ feature “The Guardian Brothers.”

Of the news, TWC Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein commented in an official statement, “I named the label Mizchief because that’s how my son pronounces mischief. Animation is a playful new direction for us and I’m thrilled to expand the TWC repertoire into a whole new category of films for our kids to enjoy and for us to enjoy with them. All of these films will share incredible stories that most importantly both inspire and entertain our kids.”

“Leap!” (known in other territories as “Ballerina”) stars Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kate McKinnon, and Mel Brooks and follows the journey of a starry-eyed orphan eager to break into the world of ballet dancing. It will be the first film released under the label in conjunction with TWC, and is set to hit theaters nationwide August 25, with special sneak previews throughout the country this weekend.

TWC and Mizchief are also in development on film adaptations of “The Firework-Makers Daughter,” based on the novel by the critically acclaimed author Philip Pullman, and the beloved children’s classic “The Cricket in Times Square” by George Selden. Per today’s announcement, the “studio has plans to build their slate of animated films and will continue to release the titles under both The Weinstein Company and Mizchief labels.”

This is hardly the first time TWC has dabbled in the animation space, as they’ve previously released animated offerings, including “Escape From Planet Earth,” “Doogal,”‘ and a pair of “Hoodwinked” features.

Later this summer, TWC will finally bow their long-pushed-back “Tulip Fever.” The rest of the year holds a robust slate for the distributor, including the awards season release of “Mary Magdalene” and “The Current War,” along with Dimension releases of “War With Grandpa,” “Polaroid,” and “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

