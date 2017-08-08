‘There’s… Johnny!’ Won’t Premiere This Month, As Seeso Winds Down and Producers Shop For a New Home

The show, from executive producer Paul Reiser, was originally supposed to premiere on August 24.

As Seeso further winds down operations, insiders have confirmed that upcoming comedy “There’s…Johnny!” won’t launch at the end of the month as originally planned.

“There’s… Johnny!” was originally set to debut on August 24, but according to insiders close to the show, producers are now looking to find a new home for the period comedy, set in the world of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” circa 1972.

The decision at Seeso to shelve “There’s… Johnny!” comes after other shows also haven’t premiered as planned, including Season 2 of Dan Harmon’s “HarmonQuest,” which was supposed to return at the end of July.

Created by Paul Reiser and his “Mad About You” producer David Steven Simon, “There’s… Johnny” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. The show centers on 19-year-old Nebraskan Andy Klavin (Ian Nelson, “The Hunger Games”), who becomes a gofer at Carson’s “The Tonight Show.”

The show also stars Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”), Tony Danza (“Taxi”), Roger Bart (“Desperate Housewives”), and T’keyah Keymah (“The Cosby Show”).

David Gordon Green (“Red Oaks”) executive produces with Reiser and Simon.

Seeso, NBC’s comedy streaming platform, pitched itself as a home for “Saturday Night Live” episodes as well as originals like “Take My Wife,” “Bajillion Dollar Propertie$” and “HarmonQuest.” But after it failed to find much traction, NBCUniversal pumped the brakes on original content earlier this year.