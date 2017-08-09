TIFF Reveals Full Canadian Lineup, Including ‘Alias Grace’ Series Premiere and Restored Classics

The festival pays tribute to its home country with a number of options that span the past, present, and future of Canadian creativity.

At this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the annual event will pay tribute to its home country with a number of options that span the past, present, and future of Canadian creativity. Per usual, the fest has unveiled a slew of titles that will make up its Canadian feature slate — 26 in all — with an eye towards advancing not only established Canadian filmmakers, but rising stars as well.

This year’s Canadian lineup boasts one of the highest numbers of feature directorial debuts ever, as well as one of the highest numbers of films from Western Canada in recent years. Over 30% of the titles have a first-time feature director, while seven out of nine are TIFF alumni.

“It is exciting to see a new wave of Canadian first-time feature directors play with genres and take risks,” said Steve Gravestock, Senior Programmer, TIFF. “This year’s lineup has a truly international feel to it, too, with a number of features shot all over the globe — something that also speaks to the boldness of many of the filmmakers included in the slate.”

The festival will play home to a pair of world premieres from Canadian talents, including Mary Harron’s new series “Alias Grace,” along with Sean Menard’s documentary “The Carter Effect.”

All 25 Canadian feature films at the Festival are eligible for the Canada Goose Award for Best Canadian Feature Film. All nine Canadian feature directorial debuts are eligible for the City of Toronto Award for Best Canadian First Feature Film.

The past will also be well-represented at TIFF, as this year’s Cinematheque program is also focused on Canadian filmmakers and films. These films will be free to the public, and highlights include the debuts of three new digital restorations done under the supervision of the films’ directors.

“At TIFF we’re proud to continue our commitment to the preservation and restoration of Canada’s filmic history,” said Jesse Wente, Head, TIFF Cinematheque. “These groundbreaking works from the 1980s and 1990s demonstrate our country’s long history of celebrating directors who push boundaries with their personal visions. We look forward to bringing them back to audiences via these beautiful digital restorations.”

Below are the latest additions to the TIFF 2017 lineup, including a full selection of Canadian features and the slate for this year’s Cinematheque section. Stay tuned for more programming announcements in the days to come.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs September 7 – 17 in Toronto, Canada.

Canadian Features

Special Presentations

“Eye on Juliet,” Kim Nguyen, Canada, North American Premiere

Masters

“Our People Will Be Healed,” Alanis Obomsawin, Canada, World Premiere

TIFF Docs

“Living Proof,” Matt Embry, Canada, World Premiere

“The Carter Effect,” Sean Menard, Canada/USA, World Premiere

“There is a House Here,” Alan Zweig, Canada, World Premiere

Discovery

“A Worthy Companion,” Carlos Sanchez, Jason Sanchez, Canada, World Premiere

“All You Can Eat Buddha,” Ian Lagarde, Canada, World Premiere

“AVA,” Sadaf Foroughi, Iran/Canada/Qatar, World Premiere

“Black Cop,” Cory Bowles, Canada, World Premiere

“Cardinals,” Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Canada, World Premiere

“Luk’Luk’I,” Wayne Wapeemukwa, Canada, World Premiere

“Mary Goes Round,” Molly McGlynn, Canada, World Premiere

“Never Steady, Never Still,” Kathleen Hepburn, Canada, World Premiere

Contemporary World Cinema

“BLACK KITE,” Tarique Qayumi, Canada/Afghanistan, World Premiere

“Don’t Talk to Irene,” Pat Mills, Canada, World Premiere

“Les Affamés,” Robin Aubert, France/Canada, World Premiere

“Meditation Park,” Mina Shum, Canada, World Premiere

“Porcupine Lake,” Ingrid Veninger, Canada, World Premiere

“Public Schooled,” Kyle Rideout, Canada, World Premiere

“Pyewacket,” Adam MacDonald, Canada, World Premiere

“The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond of Matches (La petite fille qui aimait trop les allumettes),” Simon Lavoie, Canada, World Premiere

Primetime

“Alias Grace,” Mary Harron, Canada/USA, World Premiere

Wavelengths

“PROTOTYPE,” Blake Williams, Canada, North American Premiere

“Ta peau si lisse (A Skin so Soft),” Denis Côté, Canada/Switzerland, North American Premiere

Previously announced Canadian features at the Festival include Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier’s “Long Time Running” (Gala) and Seth A. Smith’s “The Crescent” (Midnight Madness).

Cinemetheque

“I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing,”​ Patricia Rozema, Canada, 1987

New digital restoration: ​Work carried out at Technicolor, Toronto and Montreal under the supervision of Director Patricia Rozema.

“Picture of Light,”​ Peter Mettler, Canada, 1994

New digital restoration: ​ ​Work carried out at Technicolor, Toronto and Montreal, with soundtrack restoration by Lou Solakofski of Tattersall Sound and Picture, and Peter Bräker sound design, Switzerland, under the supervision of Director Peter Mettler.

“Rude​ Clement Virgo,” Canada, 1995

New digital restoration: ​Work carried out at Technicolor, Toronto and Montreal under the supervision of Director Clement Virgo and Producer Damon D’Oliveira.

“North of Superior​,” ​Graeme Ferguson,​ ​Canada, 1971

Special IMAX screening at Cinesphere.