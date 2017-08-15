TIFF Adds More Titles, Including ‘The Florida Project,’ ‘Molly’s Game,’ New Films From Brie Larson and Louis C.K., and Many More

The festival's last big announcement features a number of festival favorites and a wide variety of unexpected world premieres.

The Toronto International Film Festival isn’t quite done announcing its sprawling slate, today unveiling its second serving of titles premiering in the Gala and Special Presentations programs later this month, along with entries in its Contemporary World Cinema, Wavelengths, and Masters sections. Buckle up.

The festival’s starriest additions can be found in the six new Galas and 32 Special Presentations have been added to the lineup of titles already announced. This second announcement brings the program’s total to 48 World Premieres, 10 International Premieres, 19 North American Premieres, and 10 Canadian Premieres.

There’s a slew of familiar titles in this batch, including festival favorites like Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” Fatih Akin’s Diane Kruger-starring “In the Fade,” Andrew Haigh’s “Lean On Pete,” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” But there’s also a number of exciting new world premieres, including Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game,” Brie Larson’s solo directorial debut “Unicorn Store,” Louis C.K.’s “I Love You Daddy,” John Curran’s “Chappaquiddick,” Dominic Cooke’s “On Chesil Beach,” Lynne Shelton’s “Outside In,” and Matthew Newtown’s “Who We Are Now.”

The always-enviable Contemporary World Cinema slate boasts 48 titles, including films from filmmakers as diverse and celebrated as Diego Lerman, Rebecca Daly, Mohamed Jabarah Al-daradji, Vivian Qu, Jonas Carpignano, and Simon Baker.

TIFF’s forward-thinking Wavelengths program — billed as “its uncompromising, carefully curated, avant-garde showcase” — has also announced its 40 titles, including films from Véréna Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Wang Bing, Ben Russell, Bruno Dumont, Neïl Beloufa, Sara Cwynar, Luis López Carrasco, Rosa Barba, Narimane Mari, Laura Huertas Millán, Michael Robinson, and Xu Bing.

Elsewhere, the Masters program includes 11 titles, dedicated to “prolific filmmakers known for taking stylistic and thematic risks with their work,” which this year includes Alanis Obomsawin, the first and only First Nations female filmmaker to be featured in the Masters section, with her “￼Our People Will Be Healed.” Other highlights include the Taviani brothers’ “Rainbow – A Private Affair,” Lucrecia Martel’s “Zama,” Michael Haneke’s “Happy End,” Agnes Varda and JR’s “Faces Places,” and Aki Kaurismäki’s latest film, “The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen).”

Below are the newest additions to the TIFF 2017 lineup, including Contemporary World Cinema, Masters, Wavelengths, and additional Galas and Special Presentations. Primetime programming was also announced today, and you can up on that slate right here. Stay tuned for more programming announcements in the days to come.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs September 7 – 17 in Toronto, Canada.

Galas

“55 Steps,” Bille August, Germany/Belgium, World Premiere

“Chappaquiddick,” John Curran, USA, World Premiere

“Hochelaga, Terre des Âmes,” François Girard, Canada, World Premiere

“My Days of Mercy,” Tali Shalom-Ezer, USA, World Premiere

“The Leisure Seeker,” Paolo Virzì, Italy, International Premiere

“Three Christs,” Jon Avnet, USA, World Premiere

Special Presentations

“The Captain (Der Hauptmann),” Robert Schwentke, Germany/France/Poland, World Premiere

“The Conformist (冰之下),” Cai Shangjun, China, North American Premiere

“The Cured,” David Freyne, Ireland/United Kingdom/France, World Premiere

“The Escape,” Dominic Savage, United Kingdom, World Premiere

“The Florida Project,” Sean Baker, USA, North American Premiere

“Foxtrot,” Samuel Maoz, Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland, Canadian Premiere

“I Love You, Daddy,” Louis C.K., USA, World Premiere

“In the Fade (Aus dem Nichts),” Fatih Akin, Germany/France, North American Premiere

“Journey’s End,” Saul Dibb, United Kingdom, World Premiere

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Ireland/United Kingdom, North American Premiere

“Kodachrome,” Mark Raso, Canada/USA World Premiere

“Lean On Pete,” Andrew Haigh, USA/United Kingdom, Canadian Premiere

“Loving Pablo,” Fernando León de Aranoa, Spain, North American Premiere

“Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D,” John Landis, USA, North American Premiere, Preceded By “Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller,” Jerry Kramer, USA, North American Premiere

“Manhunt,” John Woo, Hong Kong/China, North American Premiere

“Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House,” Peter Landesman, USA, World Premiere

“Marrowbone,” Sergio G. Sánchez, Spain, World Premiere

“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin, USA, World Premiere

“The Motive (El Autor),” Manuel Martín Cuenca, Spain, World Premiere

“Number One (Numéro Une),” Tonie Marshall, France, World Premiere

“On Chesil Beach,” Dominic Cooke, United Kingdom, World Premiere

“Outside In,” Lynn Shelton, USA, World Premiere

“Papillon,” Michael Noer, Serbia/Montenegro/Malta, World Premiere

“Racer and the Jailbird,” Michaël R. Roskam, Belgium/France, North American Premiere

“Radiance (Hikari),” Naomi Kawase, Japan/France, North American Premiere

“Redoubtable,” Michel Hazanavicius, France, North American Premiere

Cannes Film Festival

“Three Peaks (Drei Zinnen),” Jan Zabeil, Germany/Italy, North American Premiere

“Unicorn Store,” Brie Larson, USA, World Premiere

“Who We Are Now,” Matthew Newton, USA, World Premiere

“You Disappear (Du Forsvinder),” Peter Schønau Fog, Denmark/Sweden, International Premiere

“Youth (Fāng Huá),” Feng Xiaogang, China, World Premiere

Contemporary World Cinema

“A Ciambra,” Jonas Carpignano, Italy/France/USA/Germany, International Premiere

“A Sort of Family,” Diego Lerman, Argentina/Brazil/France/Poland, World Premiere

“Alanis,” Anahí Berneri, Argentina, World Premiere

“Ana, mon amour,” Călin Peter Netzer, Romania/Germany/France, North American Premiere

“Angels Wear White,” Vivian Qu, China/France, North American Premiere

“April’s Daughter,” Michel Franco, Mexico, North American Premiere

“Arrhythmia,” Boris Khlebnikov, Russi Finland/Germany, North American Premiere

“Beyond Words,” Urszula Antoniak, Netherlands/Poland, World Premiere

“Birds Without Names,” Kazuya Shiraishi, Japan, World Premiere

“Breath,” Simon Baker, Australia, World Premiere

“Dark is the Night,” Adolfo Alix Jr., Philippines, World Premiere

“Directions,” Stephan Komandarev, Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia, North American Premiere

“Disappearance,” Boudewijn Koole, Netherlands/Norway, International Premiere

“Euthanizer,” Teemu Nikki, Finland, World Premiere

“Félicité,” Alain Gomis, France/Senegal/Belgium/Germany/Lebanon, North American Premiere

“Good Favour,” Rebecca Daly, Ireland/Belgium/Denmark/Netherlands, World Premiere

“Hannah,” Andrea Pallaoro, Italy/Belgium/France, North American Premiere

“Insyriated,” Philippe Van Leeuw, Belgium/France/Lebanon, Canadian Premiere

“Life and nothing more,” Antonio Méndez Esparza, Spain/USA, World Premiere

“Longing,” Savi Gabizon, Israel, North American Premiere

Juliana Harkki

“Looking for Oum,” Kulthum Shirin Neshat, Germany/Austria/Italy/Lebanon/Qatar, North American Premiere

“Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts,” Mouly Surya, Indonesia/France/Malaysia/Thailand, North American Premiere

“Miami,” Zaida Bergroth, Finland, International Premiere

“Motorrad,” Vicente Amorim, Brazil, World Premiere

“Nina,” Juraj Lehotský, Slovakia/Czech Republic, North American Premiere

“On Body and Soul,” Ildikó Enyedi, Hungary, North American Premiere

“Samui Song,” Pen-ek Ratanaruang, Thailand/Germany/Norway, North American Premiere

“Sergio & Sergei,” Ernesto Daranas Serrano, Spain/Cuba, World Premiere

“The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales,” Benjamin Renner, Patrick Imbert, France, North American Premiere

“The Insult,” Ziad Doueiri, France/Lebanon, Canadian Premiere

“The Journey,” Mohamed Jabarah Al-daradji, Iraq/United Kingdom/France/Qatar/Netherlands, World Premiere

“The Lodgers,” Brian O’Malley, Ireland, World Premiere

“The Number,” Khalo Matabane, South Africa, World Premiere

“The Royal Hibiscus Hotel,” Ishaya Bako, Nigeria, World Premiere

“The Summit,” Santiago Mitre, Argentina/Spain/France, North American Premiere

“Tulipani, Love, Honour and a Bicycle,” Mike van Diem, Netherlands/Italy/Canada, World Premiere

“Under the Tree,” Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, Iceland/Denmark/Poland/Germany, International Premiere

“Veronica,” Paco Plaza, Spain, International Premiere

“Wajib,” Annemarie Jacir, Palestine/France/Germany/Colombia/Norway/Qatar/United Arab Emirates, North American Premiere

“Western,” Valeska Grisebach, Germany/Bulgaria/Austria, North American Premiere

Wavelengths – Features

“Caniba,” Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, France, North American Premiere

“Cocote,” Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias, Dominican Republic, North American Premiere

“Dragonfly Eyes (蜻蜓之眼),” Xu Bing, China/USA, North American Premiere

“Good Luck,” Ben Russell, France/Germany, North American Premiere

“Jeannette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc,” Bruno Dumont, France, North American Premiere

“Le fort des fous,” Narimane Mari, France/Algeria/Switzerland/Germany/Greece/Qatar, North American Premiere

“Mrs. Fang,” Wang Bing, France/China/Germany, North American Premiere

“Occidental,” Neïl Beloufa, France, North American Premiere

“The Nothing Factory (A Fábrica De Nada),” Pedro Pinho, Portugal, North American Premiere

Previously announced Wavelengths titles at the Festival include Blake Williams’s “PROTOTYPE” and Denis Côté’s “Ta peau si lisse (A Skin so Soft).”

Masters

￼”The Day After (Geu-hu),” Hong Sangsoo, South Korea, North American Premiere

￼”Faces Places (Visages Villages),” Agnès Varda, JR, France, ￼Canadian Premiere

￼”First Reformed,” Paul Schrader, USA, Canadian Premiere

“￼Happy End,” Michael Haneke, France/Austria/Germany, North American Premiere

“￼The House by the Sea (La Villa),” Robert Guédiguian, France, North American Premiere

Les Films du Losange

“Loveless (Nelyubov),” Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia/France/Belgium/Germany, Canadian Premiere

“￼The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen),” Aki Kaurismäki, Finland/Germany, Canadian Premiere

￼”Our People Will Be Healed,” Alanis Obomsawin, Canada, World Premiere, Previously announced with the Canadian feature lineup

￼”Rainbow – A Private Affair (Una questione privata),” Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani, Italy/France, World Premiere

“￼The Third Murder (Sandome no Satsujin),” Hirokazu Kore-eda, Japan, North American Premiere

“￼Zama,” Lucrecia Martel, Argentina/Brazil/Spain/France/Netherlands/Mexico/Portugal/USA, North American Premiere

