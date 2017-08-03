TIFF Announces Platform Lineup, Including ‘The Death of Stalin,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and ‘Brad’s Status’

The director-driven section of the festival has been gaining momentum during its three-year run. Last year, it turned out a best picture winner.

No pressure or anything, but last year’s Toronto International Film Festival Platform section turned out a Best Picture winner.

Now in only its third year, the festival’s director-driven program aims to showcase original names in international cinema, and has steadily become one of the most exciting sections of the annual festival. Last year, it played home to such gems as “Moonlight,” “Jackie,” and “Lady MacBeth,” following its inaugural year, where it bowed titles like “High-Rise,” “Bang Gang,” and “Land of Mine.”

This year promises to only further the mission of the section, thanks to 12 titles that speak to the breadth of modern cinema, and some of the rising stars it’s currently fostering. “Platform is the place to look for the distinct stamp of today’s most interesting directors as they establish their reputations,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF’s Artistic Director, in a statement.

This year’s lineup hails from eight countries on five continents. The films will compete for the Platform Prize, to be awarded by a jury that includes award-winning filmmakers Chen Kaige, Malgorzata Szumowska, and Wim Wenders.

The section will open with the world premiere of “The Death of Stalin,” from award-winning director-writer Armando Iannucci, which “follows the final days leading up to the Soviet dictator’s death.” “Sweet Country,” a period Western from acclaimed Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton, will close out the section.

Other highlights include Mike White’s Ben Stiller-starring “Brad’s Status” and Clio Barnard’s “Dark River,” along with Lisa Langseth’s “Euphoria,” starring Alicia Vikander and Eva Green as sisters on a mysterious trip.

“The films unveiled today embody our bold vision for the programme, and our ongoing commitment to showcase artistic and inventive directors that fearlessly push boundaries,” said Piers Handling, Director and CEO of TIFF. “The twelve titles exemplify bravery, dynamism and a unique voice in storytelling that we look for when curating the Platform programme.”

Below are the newest additions to the TIFF 2017 lineup, including the Platform program. Stay tuned for more programming announcements in the days to come.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs September 7 – 17 in Toronto, Canada.

Platform

“Beast,” Michael Pearce, United Kingdom, World Premiere

“Brad’s Status,” Mike White, USA, World Premiere

“Custody,” Xavier Legrand, France, North American Premiere

“Dark River,” Clio Barnard, United Kingdom, World Premiere

“The Death of Stalin,” Armando Iannucci, France/United Kingdom/Belgium, World Premiere, Platform Opening Film

“Euphoria,” Lisa Langseth, Sweden/Germany, World Premiere

“If You Saw His Heart,” Joan Chemla, France, World Premiere

“Mademoiselle Paradis,” Barbara Albert, Austria/Germany, World Premiere

“Razzia,” Nabil Ayouch, France, World Premiere

“The Seen and Unseen,” Kamila Andini, Indonesia, World Premiere

“Sweet Country,” Warwick Thornton, Australia, North American Premiere, Platform Closing Film

“What Will People Say: (Hva vil folk si), Iram Haq, Norway/Germany/Sweden, World Premiere