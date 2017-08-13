Tom Cruise Potentially Injured While Filming ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Stunt — Watch

The actor is well known for performing his own stunts, usually without incident.

Tom Cruise’s well-known habit of performing his own stunts appears to have resulted in an injury, though thankfully not a serious one. TMZ has a video of the 55-year-old actor coming up short while jumping from one building to another as part of a stunt for “Mission: Impossible 6”; after getting up, Cruise briefly collapses while attempting to walk it off. Watch the video here.

He then walks away under his own power, suggesting that whatever injury he might have sustained is mild. Cruise recently performed 64 takes of a zero-gravity plane-crash sequence for “The Mummy,” which wasn’t exactly enough to make that reboot a success; he also held on to the side of a plane for “Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation.”

Michelle Monaghan, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Alec Baldwin co-star in the untitled “Mission: Impossible 6.” Despite not having a name, it does have a release date: July 27, 2018.