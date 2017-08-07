‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’ Teasers: Elisabeth Moss Goes Down Under for a Murder Mystery — Watch

Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie are onboard for this season as well.

After premiering at Cannes a few months back, “Top of the Lake: China Girl” is set to premiere on the small screen next month. The show’s second season reunites Jane Campion with Elisabeth Moss, taking place four years later and shifting the action from New Zealand to Australia. Watch two new teasers below.

Here’s what’s in store for us: “‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’ is a crime mystery story that finds Detective Robin Griffin, recently returned to Sydney and trying to rebuild her life. When the body of an Asian girl washes up on Bondi Beach, there appears little hope of finding the killer, until Robin realizes that ‘China Girl’ didn’t die alone. Robin’s search to discover ‘China Girl’s’ identity takes her into the city’s criminal underbelly and closer than she could have imagined to the secrets of her own heart.”

Moss, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in season one, will be joined by Nicole Kidman, Gwendoline Christie, David Dencik, Ewen Leslie, and Alice Englert this time around. Campion co-wrote all six new episodes with Gerard Lee and shares directing duties with Garth Davis. “Top of the Lake: China Girl” premieres on SundanceTV on September 10.