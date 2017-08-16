Tribeca Launches Its First-Ever TV Festival With ‘Gotham,’ ‘Will & Grace,’ ‘Queen Sugar’

The three-day event made up of dedicated television screenings and panels will be unveiled this September.

As of late, every major fest has included some degree of television in its programming. But Tribeca is demonstrating a new level of commitment to episodic content with Tribeca TV, an entire festival dedicated to the small screen (to use an increasingly antiquated term).

Running September 22-24 in New York, Tribeca TV will feature the world premieres of the upcoming new series “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” as well as “Designated Survivor” Season 2 and “Red Oaks” Season 3. Also getting special previews are Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated “Better Things,” the fourth season of “Gotham,” the upcoming Sundance TV miniseries “Liar,” and NBC’s revival of classic sitcom “Will & Grace.”

Tribeca TV will also include a VR component, with the original documentary project “Look But With Love,” from Academy Award-winning Tribeca alum Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

“Tribeca has proven itself to be the ideal home for showcasing excellence in storytelling, no matter the medium,” said Tribeca co-founder/executive chair Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “The expansion into television is a natural progression in this evolving entertainment landscape.”

While this is Tribeca’s first festival devoted entirely to television, the fest has included series in its main April event, with shows including “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Night Of” making their world premiere debut in recent years. And as seen just this week, with the Toronto International Film Festival revealing this year’s new Primetime slate, it’s clear that television has infiltrated the fest circuit like never before.

Check out the trailer for the festival below, as well as full details on the line-up. Tribeca TV will run September 22-24.

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (truTV) – Series Premiere – World Premiere

“Strangers with Candy,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”: Amy Sedaris is one of the great comic performers of our day. But did you know she is also a superlative homemaker and entertainer of guests? In this comedy series, a long-gestating passion project for its star, Amy will show off her diverse but necessary homemaking skills, which range from creating popsicle stick buddies and gutting a fish, to making raisin necklaces and entertaining businessmen.

After the world premiere of their new series, Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello will joined by moderator Andy Cohen to discuss the creation of this truly one-of-a-kind project, how they’ve partnered together through the years and how Amy maintains her unique vision across mediums of film, TV, print, publishing, and live performance.

· Event time: September 22 at 8:15pm

“Better Things” (FX) – Special Sneak Peek

Emmy winner and New York City native Pamela Adlon is the creative mind behind breakout hit “Better Things,” in which she also stars as working actor and single mom-of-three Sam. Consistently hilarious, but always grounded, “Better Things” is a truly refreshing take on the tried-and-true family sitcom, with Adlon’s signature all over it (in addition to writing and starring duties, Adlon also directs every episode). In the midst of launching Season 2, and in the wake of her Best Actress Emmy nomination, Adlon will be joined by her co-creator Louis C.K. for an only-at-Tribeca conversation about her funny, bawdy, bittersweet brainchild, including the world premiere of “Better Things”’ upcoming episode “Robin.”

· Event time: September 22 at 6pm

“Designated Survivor” (ABC) – Season 2 Premiere – World Premiere

Kiefer Sutherland stars as Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who is suddenly appointed President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the US Capitol, on ABC’s hit drama “Designated Survivor.” In the second season of the dramatic thriller, President Kirkman is a year into his presidency and continuing to navigate the volatile – and sometimes dangerous world of Washington politics – while continuing the search for Patrick Lloyd, the mastermind behind one of the biggest conspiracies in American history.

After the screening we will be joined by stars Maggie Q, Kal Penn, and Italia Ricci for an exclusive conversation about the new season of this propulsive political thriller.

· Event time: September 24 at 6pm

“Gotham” (FOX) – Special Sneak Peek

Revealing an entirely new chapter in the rise of the great DC Super-Villains, “Gotham” follows one cop as he navigates a dangerously corrupt city, and chronicles the birth of one of the most popular superheroes of our time. Season Four will witness the emergence of the criminal landscape Gotham City is best known for, with Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) at the forefront of the fight against the most depraved and unhinged villains. While Gotham City fights for normalcy, a new hero will rise, as Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) begins to assume responsibility for the city’s well-being.

Executive producer Danny Cannon will be joined by several of the remarkable ensemble cast, including Ben McKenzie, Robin Lord Taylor, Camren Bicondova, David Mazouz, Sean Pertwee, & Jessica Lucas. The panelists will offer a sneak peek at this new phase of New York’s best known alter-ego, as Gotham (the city) and “Gotham” (the show) both enter a new and exciting chapter. The conversation will also feature the world premiere of the show’s upcoming “The Fear Reaper” episode.

· Event time: September 23 at 4pm

“Liar” (SundanceTV) – Series Premiere – International Premiere

After a seemingly innocent date between devoted teacher Laura (Joanne Froggatt) and renowned surgeon Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd), a series of volatile accusations threaten to capsize their lives. Secrets and lies slowly unravel in this tense and gripping psychological thriller, where everyone is lying in some way until the truth ultimately reveals itself. Creators Jack and Harry Williams, who have previously brought us crossover UK hits “The Missing” and “Fleabag,” now debut an intimate, twisting crime thriller where each new clue peels back another layer of these two complex characters.

After the premiere, the creators will be joined by star Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) for a conversation about their six-episode shocker: how they use current events to create dramatic tension and approach the thriller from a distinctly character-driven POV and what we can expect next after episode one’s bombshell first date.

· Event time: September 23 at 7:45pm

“Look But With Love” (Within) – VR Series – World Premiere

Pioneering virtual reality and augmented reality company Within brings us the original documentary series “Look But With Love,” from Academy Award-winning Tribeca alum Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, produced by SOC Films and Here Be Dragons. As the medium of VR continues to evolve, it has emerged as a perfect platform for episodic storytelling. Viewers are encouraged to revisit worlds that they would otherwise be unable to, developing a deeper understanding of story and place through the immersive technology. This 5-episode series follows the fearless and passionate citizens of Pakistan who are changing the socio-political landscape through brave and inspiring actions. From a group of women fighting terrorist insurgency with paramilitary training, to a woman teaching arts-deprived children to tell stories through dance, these subjects are remarkably introduced through moving live-action virtual reality rendered by a master documentarian.

· Episode 1: A Story of Women and Episode 2: A Story of Dance of Look But With Love will be available to experience at no additional charge for ticket holders at the Festival. These experiences can be found on the 3rd floor of Cinépolis Chelsea.

“Queen Sugar” (OWN) – Season 2 – Midseason Premiere

Executive Produced by Ava Duvernay, Oprah Winfrey and Monica Macer, “Queen Sugar” follows the Bordelon siblings as they struggle to move forward with their lives and strive to honor the legacy of their father following his unexpected passing. Directed by Julie Dash, Season 2’s midseason premiere finds Darla sharing engagement news with the family, Micah finally coming to terms with his emotions, and Charley receiving an unexpected visit.

Following the episode, the cast of “Queen Sugar,” Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe, will join us to discuss their acclaimed performances and rich characters, working with an all-female directing team, and maybe providing a few clues as to how Season 2 will end.

· Event time: September 24 at 7:15pm

“Red Oaks” (Amazon) – Season 3 Premiere – World Premiere

It’s the summer of ’87 and change is in the air at Red Oaks. David is chasing his dream to become a director in NYC. Wheeler and Misty have taken their relationship to the next level but face unforeseen obstacles. Getty is making lemonade of lemons in prison. Sam (Richard Kind) and Judy (Jennifer Grey) are finding new and unexplored passions in Jersey. Meanwhile, back at Red Oaks, Nash finds that the club’s future might be in danger….

Executive Produced by independent film stalwarts Steven Soderbergh & David Gordon Green, Amazon’s nostalgic coming-of-age comedy returns for a third and final season of life lessons couched in summer shenanigans at Red Oaks country club. Following the premiere of Season 3, stars Paul Reiser, Craig Roberts & Alexandra Turshen will be joined by Creators Joe Gangemi & Gregory Jacobs to reflect on their delightful gem of a show, its deft balance of comedy, drama, and nostalgia, and what new and returning audiences can look forward to this season.

· Event time: September 24 at 5:00pm

“Ten Days in the Valley” (ABC) – Series Premiere

Jane Sadler is an overworked television producer and single mother, in the middle of a fractious separation, whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. And just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret and no one can be trusted.

Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick, riveting as the complex Jane, also executive produces this new character-driven thriller. She will be joined after the premiere of the series’ first two episodes by the rest of her all-female creative team, Creator Tassie Cameron and fellow Executive Producers Marcy Ross & Jill Littman, for an illuminating conversation about their smart and surprising take on the TV mystery-procedural.

· Event time: September 24 at 3pm

“Will & Grace” (NBC) – Exclusive Special Conversation

In our era of ubiquitous remakes and reboots, is there any more anticipated reunion than the original cast of “Will & Grace”? A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their iconic roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. On the eve of their new series launching September 28th, the fabulous foursome will be joined by co-creators/executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan for an intimate, and sure-to-be hilarious conversation about what to expect from our favorite 2000s New Yorkers in 2017.

· Event time: September 23 at 7pm

YouTube’s “Creators for Change”

YouTube Creators for Change is a global initiative that supports creators who are tackling social issues and promoting awareness, tolerance and empathy on their YouTube channels. Creators for Change ambassadors and fellows are using their voices and creativity to speak out against hate speech, xenophobia and extremism. In collaboration with YouTube, these creators are showing their fans and the world new perspectives and new ways to drive social change.

· Event time: September 22 at 6:30pm