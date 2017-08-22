‘Tulip Fever’ Red Band Trailer: Alicia Vikander and Dane DeHaan Get Very NSFW

The Weinstein Company's period drama looks to be a steamy affair.

The Weinstein Company’s “Tulip Fever” has faced one of the most curious rollouts in recent memory, as it was plagued by a series of shifting release dates. Alicia Vikander and Dane DeHaan topline the historical romance, which apparently is full of very NSFW sex scenes, if this new trailer is any indication.

The historical romance, directed by Justin Chadwick, features a large ensemble cast, including Christoph Waltz, Holliday Grainger, Jack O’Connell, Zach Galifianakis, Judi Dench, Matthew Morrison, and Cara Delevingne. The story follows a young woman (Vikander) who is married off to a wealthy older man (Waltz), and her passionate affair with a poor painter (DeHaan).

The movie was shot in the UK during the summer of 2014, and was originally set to premiere on July 15, 2016, but faced several release date moves. This week, TWC also pushed “Mary Magdalene” back from an awards season slot to Easter 2018, leaving their sole Oscar opener this year to be the Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse biopic “The Current War.”

“Tulip Fever” heads to theaters on September 1. Watch the racy trailer below: