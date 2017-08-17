‘Twin Peaks’ Meets Late Night TV: Seth Meyers Hosts His Show in the Red Room — Watch

This will probably be the closest we ever get to seeing David Lynch directing late night television.

The Red Room has been a home to Dale Cooper, Sarah Palmer, and The Man From Another Place, but it has never hosted a late night television series. Until now, that is.

Seth Meyers channeled his inner David Lynch to see what his late night television show would look like if it happened to be set in the infamous Red Room of “Twin Peaks.” Clearly the writers of this sketch are diehard “Twin Peaks” fans. Everything from the set design to the pacing and backwards dialogue is on point. It’s only funny because of how accurate it all is, especially the insight into how a late night interview would unfold.

The “Twin Peaks” homage was a nice break in a week dominated by serious discussions over President Trump and the pro-Nazi rallies in Charlottesville. IndieWire recently named “Late Night with Seth Meyers” the most essential late night program when it comes to being critical of Trump’s actions.

Watch Meyers’ “Twin Peaks” video below.