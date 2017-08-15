‘Unicorn Store’ First Look: Brie Larson Becomes An Indie Filmmaker With Her Star-Studded Directorial Debut

The Oscar-winning actress makes her directorial debut with this TIFF world premiere.

We all know and love Brie Larson the actress, but this fall we’re going to meet Brie Larson the director. The Oscar winner’s feature directorial debut “Unicorn Store” is officially world premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, and it should be one of the more high profile acquisition titles given its director and star-studded cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack, and Bradley Whitford.

Larson not only directs but also stars in the lead role of Kit, a young dreamer who refuses to abandon her sense of wonder. Kit’s world is forever changed when she’s offered the most magical gift she can imagine, which is most likely the eponymous store.

“Unicorn Store” is a major step forward in Larson’s career, who has been vocal about directing more features should the film prove to be a success. She co-directed the 2013 short film “Weightless” with Dustin Bowser, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival that year. Larson can currently be seen in “The Glass Castle,” and her upcoming roles include the Marvel blockbuster “Captain Marvel.”