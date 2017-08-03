‘Will & Grace’ Sneak Peek: Karen Is a Trump Supporter and Matchmaker — Watch

The cast reunites on camera and off in the first new footage of the NBC revival.

“Will & Grace” returns this fall and, by the looks of it, the quartet at the center is still the same, even in a new decade.

On Thursday, NBC released the first footage from the revival series, which you can watch in the sneak peek below. In it, we see the state of Jack’s (Sean Hayes) love life and that Karen (Megan Mullally) clearly is a Trump supporter.

“Honey, you know that Donnie is one of my oldest friends,” she tells Grace (Debra Messing). “I helped him pick out Melania.”

Though Will (Eric McCormack), Grace, Jack and Karen left TV screens in 2006, this latest version of the show continues the New York adventures of two best friends and the weirdos in their lives. The series will pick up 11 years later as if the events of finale — including life partners and children — never happened.

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will write and executive produce. Alex Herschlag, Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally also executive produce. James Burrows will direct and executive produce. “Will & Grace” is produced by Universal Television.

Take a look at the promo below:

The 16-episode episode event will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.