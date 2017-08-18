‘Wonder Woman 2’: Patty Jenkins Signing Historic Deal to Become Highest Paid Female Director in Hollywood

Jenkins deserves every dollar and more after restoring faith in the DCEU and making the biggest blockbuster of the summer.

“Wonder Woman” has become the biggest blockbuster of the summer with $402 million and counting, beating out the likes of Marvel heavyweights “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Patty Jenkins’ superhero origin story won over critics with its empowering themes and performances, and it did the impossible in getting people to finally start believing in the DC Comics extended universe.

All the success with “Wonder Woman” has made the wait for Jenkins’ confirmation that she’ll direct the sequel especially painful. Warner Brothers announced at Comic-Con in July that the Gal Godot-starring sequel will arrive on December 13, 2019, but they didn’t reveal whether or not Jenkins would be back. The director has been in negotiations with Warner Brothers over her salary, and it appears they are rightfully signing a huge paycheck to keep Jenkins around.

Deadline reports that Jenkins is very close to signing on to direct “Wonder Woman 2” for an undisclosed sum that will make her the highest paid female director in the business. The exact number is not public information yet, but sources say it’s “in line with any other director who has performed at this level.” Zack Snyder earned a $10 million check for his DCEU directorial efforts, so it’s same to assume Jenkins will be in this ballpark.

Jenkins, who last directed the Oscar-winning indie “Monster” back in 2003, deserves every dollar and more given the success of “Wonder Woman.” Not only is it the biggest superhero movie of 2017, but it’s also the third highest-grossing film in Warner Brothers history after “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” The movie is also the top grossing live action film ever made by a female filmmaker, so it only makes sense Jenkins keeps on breaking the glass ceiling.