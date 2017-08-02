The CW Boss on Why There Won’t Be a ‘Wonder Woman’ TV Show

TCA: Network president Mark Pedowitz also expresses interest in developing a "The Originals" spinoff centered on the character of Hope.

Now that “Wonder Woman” is a juggernaut on the big screen, don’t expect to see a TV version of the superhero any time soon.

The CW president Mark Pedowitz told reporters on Wednesday that the network had no plans to resurrect “Amazon,” the “Wonder Woman” origins story that the network developed a few years ago.

That script was written by Allan Heinberg (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and originally developed for the 2012-2013 TV season – there was even a casting call to start find an actress to play the main character, Diana. The project was ultimately rolled to being developed for the 2013-2014 season, the second time with writer Aron Eli Coleite (“Heroes”).

In January 2014, Pedowitz told reporters that it had ultimately passed on “Amazon.” Instead, Heinberg wrote the screenplay for this summer’s “Wonder Woman” feature, which has now grossed nearly $400 million at the domestic box office, making it this summer’s biggest movie.

Asked if he’d consider redeveloping “Amazon,” Pedowitz noted, “They are about to make a sequel, and we have no plans to redevelop ‘Amazon’ at this time.”

DC has generally looked to not double-dip its franchises in both film and TV at the same time, but that has started to change: Warner Bros. will release “The Flash” feature, starring Ezra Miller, next year – even as The CW’s “The Flash,” starring Grant Gustin, is currently on the air.

“Wonder Woman,” of course, was a famed late 1970s TV series, and a new version was produced as an ill-fated pilot, starring Adrianne Palicki, in 2011.

Meanwhile, after “The Originals” ends its run next season, The CW won’t have a vampire on its air for the first time in nearly ten years. Pedowitz admits that will mark the end of an era – but that he’s always open to ideas, should executive producer Julie Plec want to explore another spin-off out of “The Vampire Diaries” universe.

“Julie and I and the studio have had many discussions,” Pedowitz said. “Nothing has come out of it yet. Julie really wants to get the final season of ‘The Originals done. I am hopeful if Julie wishes to do it that we’ll get a spinoff that comes out of ‘The Originals’/ ‘Vampire Diaries’ universe. But that’s up to Julie.”

Among the possibilities: A spinoff centering on the character of Klaus’ daughter, Hope Mikaelson. Pedowitz confirmed that a Hope spinoff has been kicked around, “but it’s too early in the process.”