Woody Allen Casts Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet, and Selena Gomez For New Amazon Feature

The trio will star in the filmmaker's untitled next project from Amazon Studios.

Prolific filmmaker Woody Allen might not have a title or a released logline for his latest feature ready just yet, but he’s already announced quite a cast. The untitled feature film is set to star “Call Me By Your Name” breakout Timothée Chalamet, alongside Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez. The film will be theatrical distributed through Amazon Studios, who collaborated with the filmmaker for his most recent films, “Cafe Society” and the upcoming “Wonder Wheel.”

Details on the new project are not yet available, but it’s safe to assume it will likely focus on fraught relationships between a wide-ranging cast of metropolitan types.

Earlier this year, Allen spoke about his relationship with Amazon during a Facebook Live session, where he shared, “Amazon is a perfect example of a company that’s so successful that someone like me is peanuts and chump change. These guys make billions. They’re worth billions and billions. So I come along and I make films for a pittance. So they can reach in their pocket and say, ‘Give it to him and shut him up,’ and I make my film, and if it makes a few dollars you don’t even notice it on an Amazon ledger.”

He added, “And if it loses a few bucks they couldn’t care less. And the people up there like the quality of my work. They like the films. Not everybody does, but they do. So they feel no pain with me and they’re happy to give me the money and let me do my thing, and maybe I’ll give them a nice film… A company like Amazon, that falls under the rich, patron-of-the-arts sucker group.”

Allen’s newest film, “Wonder Wheel,” will make its world premiere as the closing night film of the New York Film Festival in October. It stars James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, and Kate Winslet, and is a “drama is set in Coney Island during the 1950s and includes larger-than-life characters, lovers, infidelity, and gangsters.”

Amazon will release “Wonder Wheel” in select markets on December 1, with a national theatrical expansion to follow. Following its theatrical run, “Wonder Wheel” will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime members through Prime Video.