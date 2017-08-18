Don Hertzfeldt Teases ‘World of Tomorrow’ Sequel is Happening

Hertzfeldt earned universal critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for his original "World of Tomorrow."

Don Hertzfeldt has teased on Twitter that he’s been putting the finishing touches on a new project, but he dropped a bombshell today by apparently confirming that his new movie is actually a sequel to his Oscar-nominated “World of Tomorrow.” The independent filmmaker posted a photo of a title card that reads: “World of Tomorrow Episode Two: The Burden of Other People’s Thoughts.”

“World of Tomorrow” followed a young stick-figure girl named Emily as she’s taken on a mind-bending tour of her distant future, one that includes making contact with her clone 227 years in the future. The 16-minute short premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Short Film. Other accolades include the Annie Award for Best Animated Short of 2015 and an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Short Film.

IndieWire senior film critic David Ehrlich named “World of Tomorrow” one of the best films of the 21st century. “DIY animation maestro Don Hertzfeldt needs only two stick figures and 16 minutes to lay out everything that you need to know about life on this planet or any other,” Ehrlich wrote about the film. “Emily Prime for President.”

Hertzfeld has not revealed any more details about the sequel, but the chance to see Emily Prime again is amazing news indeed.