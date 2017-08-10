WWE’s New ‘Twin Peaks’ Parody Is Even Funnier and More Allusive Than the First — Watch

“Don’t tell me it takes you 18 episodes to return to normal!”

The return of “Twin Peaks” hasn’t been quite the cultural phenomenon that the original series was, but people are still watching — and parodying — David Lynch’s avant-garde whatsit masquerading as a TV show. The newest example comes from WWE, who once again spoofed “Twin Peaks” on “SmackDown LIVE.”

The segment is the latest involving the tag team of Tyler Breeze and Fandango, who play literal fashion police and have previously spoofed “Miami Vice” and film-noir detective dramas. Their current case: the assault and abduction of Fandango, who in a previous vignette portrayed a sort of latter-day Man From Another Place.

The skit was clearly written by “Twin Peaks” obsessives, given the allusive background details (like a picture of The Rock captioned “Let’s Rock” and another of the fire-obsessed Kane captioned “FIre Walk With Me”) and one particularly biting line: “Oh no,” Breeze says to his catatonic tag-team partner after his return, “don’t tell me it takes you 18 episodes to return to normal!” Guess someone’s getting tired of Dougie Jones. Watch the skit below.