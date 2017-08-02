WWE Parodies ‘Twin Peaks,’ and You’ve Never Seen the Log Lady Quite Like This

It may be acted with the panache of a "Twin Peaks" porno, but the wrestlers of the WWE are clearly David Lynch fans.

Proving the age-old adage to never judge a book by its cover, the WWE released a surprisingly on point “Twin Peaks” parody on Twitter that manages to be hilarious while also displaying the appropriate reverence due its source material.

Starring the wrestler known as Tyler Breeze (who sounds like Bobby Briggs’ bad boy cousin from out of town) as Agent Dale Cooper with a man bun, the video takes direct inspiration from Agent Cooper’s first dream sequence in season 1. Standing in front of a bulletin board showing various wrestlers named for different David Lynch projects, Breeze’s coffee turns to molasses as the lights flash red and his missing partner, Fandango, suddenly appears. The Log Lady’s WWE makeover is perhaps the most jarring, when wrestling duo The Ascension show up looking like the missing members of KISS to pour syrup on the log.

Though the B-movie acting has all the subtlety of a porno, it’s easy to appreciate the love that went into this unlikely Lynch homage. Even as Breeze fades out crying “No more metaphors!,” it’s clear the people behind the parody are fans, even if they don’t always understand the show. Somebody had to say it.

Check it out:



