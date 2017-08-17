The cliffhanger in Season 3's finale has driven a deep wedge between everyone's least-favorite favorite couple.

Don’t get us wrong: IndieWire loves Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash). Who doesn’t want to see these two rebellious kids work it out? The wretched tease of eternal happiness, wrenched away at the end of the finale, left every viewer absolutely devastated.

But there’s a reason the show is called “You’re the Worst,” and creator Stephen Falk seems intent on exploring that in Season 4: These people don’t handle conflict well — driving away friends and family in the process — and oh boy is there a big conflict a’comin’.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3, as does the trailer, which is why you’re reading this, correct?]

Following Jimmy’s cataclysmic decision to bail on his own proposal — right after Gretchen said yes — Season 4 opens with the couple in separate places. Gretchen is recovering via extreme new hobbies, like doing crack, and Jimmy is intent to stay as far from his fiance as possible. He’s living in a trailer with an old man, retired from the relationship if not life itself.

There’s a lot in store for Season 4, including an hour-long premiere, guest stars like Zosia Mamet and Lou Diamond Phillips, and quite a few laughs. So let’s leave it at that. Watch the trailer below.

(Oh, and for anyone not fully aware of one of television’s best series, the official synopsis reads as follows:)

“You’re the Worst” is a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people who haven’t been very successful with either. It’s the story of Gretchen and Jimmy, fear, heartbreak, romance, sex, food, Los Angeles, Sunday Funday, friendship, and the fact that sometimes the worst people make the best partners. An original comedy from writer and executive producer Stephen Falk, You’re the Worst puts a dark twist on the romantic comedy genre.

“You’re the Worst’ Season 4 premieres Wednesday, September 6 at 10 p.m. ET on FXX.