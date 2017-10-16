2017 IDA Documentary Awards Nominees Announced, Including ‘Icarus,’ ‘The Keepers,’ and ‘The Vietnam War’

The 33rd edition of the annual ceremony will take place Saturday, December 9 at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

The International Documentary Association has announced its initial round of nominees for the 2017 IDA Documentary Awards, including special mentions and nods for limited series, curated series, episodic series, and more. Nominees for Best Feature and Best Short, and awards for creative recognition, will be announced on November 1. The IDA will honor director Marcel Mettelsiefen’s “Watani: My Homeland” with the Pare Lorentz Award. Also receiving a special mention in the category is Joe Berlinger’s “Intent to Destroy.”

Other standouts from this first list of nominees include Bryan Fogel’s controversial “Icarus,” Ryan White’s Netflix series “The Keepers,” Ken Burns’ revelatory miniseries “The Vietnam War,” and many more of the year’s best in documentary offerings.

The 33rd edition of the annual ceremony will take place Saturday, December 9 at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Pare Lorentz Award

“Watani: My Homeland” (Recipient), Director: Marcel Mettelsiefen

“Intent to Destroy” (Special Mention), Director: Joe Berlinger

ABC News VideoSource Award

“Blood On The Mountain,” Directors: Mari-Lynn Evans and Jordan Freeman, Virgil Films/Netflix

“Elián,” Directors: Tim Golden and Ross McDonnell,Gravitas Ventures, CNN Films

“Icarus,” Director: Bryan Fogel, Netflix

“LA 92,” Directors: Dan Lindsay & TJ Martin, National Geographic

“Obit.,” Director: Vanessa Gould, Kino Lorber

Best Curated Series Award

“American Experience,” Executive Producer: Mark Samels, PBS

“Dokumania,” Executive Producer: Anders Bruus, DR

“Independent Lens,” Executive Producers: Lois Vossen and Sally Jo Fifer, PBS

“POV,” Executive Producers: Justine Nagan and Chris White, PBS

“REEL SOUTH,” Executive Producers: Rachel Raney and Amy Shumaker, UNC-TV, South Carolina ETV, NETA and WORLD

Best Limited Series Award

“Daughters of Destiny,” Executive Producer: Vanessa Roth, Netflix

“The Defiant Ones,” Executive Producers: Allen Hughes, Doug Pray, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Jerry Longarzo, Michael Lombardo, and Gene Kirkwood, HBO

“The Keepers,” Executive Producers: Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, Netflix

“The Vietnam War,” Executive Producer: Ken Burns, PBS/WETA

“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story,” Executive Producers: Jenner Furst and Nick Sandow, Spike

Best Episodic Series Award

“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown,” Executive Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia and Sandra Zweig, CNN

“Chef’s Table,” Executive Producers: David Gelb, Matthew Weaver, Brian McGinn, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Matthew Hilliard, Netflix

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” Executive Producers: Leah Remini, Aaron Saidman, Alex Weresow, Devon-Graham-Hammonds, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Amy Savitsky, A&E

“MARS,” Executive Producers: Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Michael Rosenberg, Dave O’Connor, Jon Kamen, Tommy Turtle, David Sirulnick, Jonathan Silberberg, Lorenzo Mieli, Everardo Gout, Justin Wilkes, Tim Pastore, Matt Renner, Robert Palumbo, and David Sirulneck, National Geographic

“Planet Earth II,” Executive Producer: Michael Gunton, BBC AMERICA/BBC Worldwide

Best Short Form Series Award

“Field of Vision,” Executive Producers: Laura Poitras, AJ Schnack and Charlotte Cook, Field of Vision

“Shorts on Time,” Executive Producers: Julie Parker Benello, Lifetime

“The Guardian” documentaries, Executive Producers: Charlie Phillips and Lindsay Poulton, The Guardian

“The New York Times Op-Docs,” Executive Producer: Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times

“The Secret Life of Muslims,” Executive Producers: Joshua Seftel and Reza Aslan, Vox

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

“Believers,” Director: Ray Whitehouse, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

“Chomo,” Director: Maayan Arad, National Film and Television School (United Kingdom)

“How To Make A Pearl,” Director: Jason Hanasik, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

“Man on Fire,” Director: Joel Fendelman, University of Texas, Austin

“Room 140,” Director: Priscilla Gonzalez Sainz, Stanford University

