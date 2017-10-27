Record 170 Documentary Features Will Vie for 2018 Oscar

Documentary branch members will whittle down 170 submissions to reach a shortlist of 15.

One hundred seventy features have been submitted for consideration in the Documentary Feature category for the 90th Academy Awards. That’s 25 more than 2016. Assuming they all book their qualifying runs in New York and Los Angeles, the members of the documentary branch have just a few more weeks to see as many films as possible and file their votes for the shortlist of 15 to be announced in December. They’re each supposed to watch an assigned list of about 20 films, plus as many more as they can.

It’s possible for documentaries to also vie for Best Picture, although it is rare. Among this year’s most lauded features are “City of Ghosts,” “Faces Places,” “Jane,” “Kedi” and “One of Us.”

The submitted features, listed in alphabetical order, are:

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Aida’s Secrets”

“Al Di Qua”

“All the Rage”

“All These Sleepless Nights”

“AlphaGo”

“The American Media and the Second Assassination of President John F. Kennedy”

“And the Winner Isn’t”

“Angels Within”

“Architects of Denial”

“Arthur Miller: Writer”

“Atomic Homefront”

“The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography”

“Bang! The Bert Berns Story”

“Bending the Arc”

“Big Sonia”

“Bill Nye: Science Guy”

“Birthright: A War Story”

“Bobbi Jene”

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”

“Born in China”

“Born to Lead: The Sal Aunese Story”

“Boston”

“Brimstone & Glory”

“Bronx Gothic”

“Burden”

“California Typewriter”

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

“Casting JonBenet”

“Chasing Coral”

“Chasing Trane”

“Chavela”

“Citizen Jane: Battle for the City”

“City of Ghosts”

“Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives”

“Cries from Syria”

“Cruel & Unusual”

“Cuba and the Cameraman”

“Dawson City: Frozen Time”

“Dealt”

“The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson”

“Destination Unknown”

“Dina”

“Dolores”

“Dream Big: Engineering Our World”

“A Dying King: The Shah of Iran”

“Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)”

“Earth: One Amazing Day”

“11/8/16”

“Elian”

“Embargo”

“Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars”

“Escapes”

“Everybody Knows… Elizabeth Murray”

“Ex Libris – The New York Public Library”

“Extraordinary Ordinary People”

“Faces Places”

“The Farthest”

“The Final Year”

“Finding Oscar”

“500 Years”

“Food Evolution”

“For Ahkeem”

“The Force”

“The Freedom to Marry”

“From the Ashes”

“Gaga: Five Foot Two”

“A German Life”

“Get Me Roger Stone”

“Gilbert”

“God Knows Where I Am”

“Good Fortune”

“A Gray State”

“Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started It All”

“Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story”

“Hearing Is Believing”

“Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS”

“Human Flow”

“I Am Another You”

“I Am Evidence”

“I Am Jane Doe”

“I Called Him Morgan”

“Icarus”

“If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast”

“The Incomparable Rose Hartman”

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

“Intent to Destroy”

“Jane”

“Jeremiah Tower The Last Magnificent”

“Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton”

“Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold”

“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower”

“Karl Marx City”

“Kedi”

“Keep Quiet”

“Kiki”

“LA 92”

“The Last Dalai Lama?”

“The Last Laugh”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Legion of Brothers”

“Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982 – 1992”

“Let’s Play Two”

“Letters from Baghdad”

“Long Strange Trip”

“Look & See”

“Machines”

“Man in Red Bandana”

“Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance”

“Motherland”

“Mully”

“My Scientology Movie”

“Naples ’44”

“Neary’s – The Dream at the End of the Rainbow”

“Night School”

“No Greater Love”

“No Stone Unturned”

“Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press”

“Nowhere to Hide”

“Obit”

“Oklahoma City”

“One of Us”

“The Paris Opera”

“The Pathological Optimist”

“Prosperity”

“The Pulitzer at 100”

“Quest”

“Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman”

“The Rape of Recy Taylor”

“The Reagan Show”

“Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan”

“Risk”

“A River Below”

“Rocky Ros Muc”

“Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World”

“Santoalla”

“School Life”

“Score: A Film Music Documentary”

“Served Like a Girl”

“The Settlers”

“78/52”

“Shadowman”

“Shot! The Psycho Spiritual Mantra of Rock”

“Sidemen: Long Road to Glory”

“The Skyjacker’s Tale”

“Sled Dogs”

“Soufra”

“Spettacolo”

“Step”

“Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex-Trafficking”

“Strong Island”

“Surviving Peace”

“Swim Team”

“Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton”

“Take My Nose… Please!”

“They Call Us Monsters”

“32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide”

“This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“Tickling Giants”

“Trophy”

“Twenty Two”

“Unrest”

“Vince Giordano – There’s a Future in the Past”

“Voyeur”

“Wait for Your Laugh”

“Wasted! The Story of Food Waste”

“Water & Power: A California Heist”

“Whitney. “Can I Be Me””

“Whose Streets?”

“The Work”

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 and the Oscars telecast will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.