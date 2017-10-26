AFI FEST Adds 13 Foreign Language Oscar Contenders, Including ‘Foxtrot,’ ‘Thelma,’ and ‘A Fantastic Woman’

Plus, the rest of our bi-weekly Film Festival Roundup, including lineups for Key West and Portland, plus awards from Middleburg and Screamfest.

This year’s AFI FEST will play home to some major contenders, thanks to a sterling World Cinema lineup that boasts no less than 13 official Best Foreign Language Film Oscar entries from around the globe. The annual Los Angeles festival has announced its latest picks, including a World Cinema section rounded out by 30 films from 39 different countries. Of those films, over a dozen are already in contention for Oscar attention, from festival favorites like “A Ciambra,” “Foxtrot,” and “A Fantastic Woman” to new works from modern masters like “Happy End” and “Thelma.”

The full list of Oscar contenders includes: Jonas Carpignano’s “A Ciambra,” Sebastian Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” Samuel Maoz’s “Foxtrot,” Michael Haneke’s “Happy End,” François Girard’s “Hochelaga, Land of Souls,” Fatih Akin’s “In the Fade,” Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult,” Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Loveless,” Amit V. Masurkar’s “Newton,” Ildikó Enyedi’s “On Body and Soul,” Agnieszka Holland’s “Spoor,” Joachim Trier’s “Thelma,” and Annemarie Jacir’s “Wajib.”

Other standout picks in the section include Claire Denis’ “Bright Sunshine In,” Hong Sang-soo’s “The Day After,” Serge Bozon’s “Mrs. Hyde,” Denis Côté’s “A Skin So Soft,” and Valeska Grisebach’s “Western.”

The festival also announced their Youth & Family and Midnight sections, which you can read about more here.

AFI FEST takes place November 9 – 16 in the heart of Hollywood. Screenings, Galas and other events will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Egyptian Theatre, Dolby Cinema at the Vine, the Mark Goodson Screening Room at the American Film Institute, and The Hollywood Roosevelt.

The Opening Night Gala will be “Mudbound” on Thursday, November 9. The Closing Night Gala will be the World Premiere of “All the Money in the World” on Thursday, November 16, following a Tribute to director Ridley Scott. This year’s Centerpiece Galas are “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Disaster Artist,” and “Hostiles.”

Check out the rest of our bi-weekly Film Festival Roundup on the next page, including lineup announcements for Key West and Portland, plus awards from Middleburg and Screamfest.