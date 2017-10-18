Alfonso Cuarón and Casey Affleck Coming to Television For Cult Horror Drama

The new series is taking shape at Anonymous Content and will be shipped to pay cable and streaming outlets.

Alfonso Cuarón and Casey Affleck are joining forces for what is bound to be one of the hottest new television series in development. Deadline reports the two Oscar winners are developing an untitled horror television series that will track the origins of a cult. The project is being developed under Anonymous Content, the production company behind “Mr. Robot,” and is being shipped around to pay cable and streaming outlets. Multiple networks are reportedly interested.

Cuarón is writing, directing and executive producing the project. He won the Best Director Oscar for “Gravity” and last came to television as the co-creator and executive producer of the short-lived NBC drama series “Believe.” The director is currently in post-production on “Roma,” his first Mexican production since “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” which is set for a release sometime in 2018.

Affleck will executive produce and star in the project, marking the first television series of his career. He’s the current Oscar winner for Best Actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in “Manchester By the Sea,” and he’ll next star in David Lowery’s “Old Man and the Gun” opposite Robert Redford. His last collaboration with Lowery, “A Ghost Story,” was released by A24 over the summer.

Given the involvement of Cuarón and Affleck, it shouldn’t take long for the horror project to find a home.