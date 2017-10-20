Amber Tamblyn Reacts to Charlyne Yi’s Racist Allegations Against David Cross: ‘I Believe Her’

Tamblyn reached out to Yi in the aftermath of her husband, David Cross, being accused of racism.

Amber Tamblyn has reached out to comedian Charlyne Yi in the aftermath of Yi’s allegations of racism against Tamblyn’s husband, comedian David Cross. “Her feelings/safety are all that matter to me,” Tamblyn wrote about Yi on Twitter, before posting, “I spoke to Charlene. I believe her. I’m about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter’s. That okay with you?”

Yi accused Cross of racism in a Twitter thread posted October 16. According to the “Paper Heart” actress, Cross made fun of her tattered pants and when she refused to pay attention to him, he allegedly responded, “What’s a matter? You don’t speak English? Ching-chong-ching-chong.” Cross then asked the comedian whether or not she would fight karate with him.

Cross originally denied the claims, calling Yi’s story “crazy and way out of character,” but he later released a lengthier statement in which he admitted that he would only act the way Yi said he did if he was playing a character. According to Cross, the two met at a hotel bar in Shreveport, Louisiana and he was already aware of Yi since she was a friend’s girlfriend.

“When introduced to her, I must have done my version of a southern redneck character,” Cross wrote, “one which I am well acquainted with from growing up in Georgia, which I have made fun of forever (Ronnie Dobbs, stand up, etc.) and Charlyne did not understand I was doing my ‘welcome to Shreveport’ greeting. As well, I had no idea she was upset or I would’ve apologized.”

Tamblyn had previously responded to one Twitter user who was attacking Cross over the alleged racism by writing, “He said he was sorry, publicly, several times. Please don’t @ me in conversations dragging my husband. Thanks.” But she followed up her initial thoughts with the tweets below:

I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We’re good. I owe you nothing, Twitter. You’re lucky to have me. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017

I’ll say it again. I spoke to Charlyne. I believe her. I’m about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter’s. That okay with you? https://t.co/aQU5dGqKuY — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017

I will say this for the last time. Do not hold women accountable for the actions, decisions or words of their partners. Don’t. Do it. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017

