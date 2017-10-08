‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Episode Was Altered After the Las Vegas Shooting, Says Ryan Murphy

"Someone who was affected might watch that and it could trigger something."

In light of last week’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, an upcoming episode of “American Horror Story: Cult” has been altered. Ryan Murphy explained at the New Yorker Festival that the as-yet unaired episode was originally going to end in a mass shooting itself: “Of course it was graphic, the whole point of the piece was to be an obvious anti-gun warning about society,” he said, according to Vulture.

Most of the violence now takes place offscreen, Murphy revealed. “Probably now is not the week to have something explosive or incendiary in the culture because someone who was affected might watch that and it could trigger something,” he added. 59 people were killed and nearly 500 were injured in the shooting, which is among the deadliest in American history.

Explaining himself further, Murphy pointed out that “nobody talks about victims’ rights — it’s a weird sort of emotional discussion that’s never bridged.” “American Horror Story” is currently in its seventh season, which revolves around the 2016 presidential election.