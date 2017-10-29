‘Amityville: The Awakening’ Made Just $742 This Weekend, One of the Worst Openings of All Time

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bella Thorne star in the long-delayed sequel.

Have you heard of “Amityville: The Awakening?” Neither has anyone else, it seems, as the latest installment in that strangely long-lasting horror franchise made just $742 in 10 theaters this weekend, ranking it among the poorest openings ever.

There are a few reasons for that, however. The film, which stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bella Thorne and was filmed in 2014, was released for free on Google Play a few weeks back; it’s also making its way to Blu-ray and DVD next month. That, combined with essentially zero advertising, explains how it averaged just $74 per theater.

Released by Dimension Films — the genre wing of the Weinstein Company, whose future is uncertain in the wake of the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal — “The Awakening” is the 10th installment in the “Amityville” series and a direct sequel to the original film. Like a lot of horror movies of late, it completely ignores every other sequel made before it.