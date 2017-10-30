Adam Sandler Criticized For Repeatedly Touching Claire Foy on BBC’s ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Foy was visibly uncomfortable as Sandler kept placing his hand on her upper knee during a televised interview.

BBC viewers are putting Adam Sandler on blast for repeatedly touching Claire Foy’s upper knee during a taped interview on “The Graham Norton Show.” Sandler appeared on the program opposite Foy, his “The Meyerowitz Stories” co-star Emma Thompson, and model-actress Cara Delevingne, and he made Foy visibly uncomfortable when he placed his hand on top of her knee. When she removed his hand, Sandler ignored her request and put it right back.

Foy and the other guests awkwardly laughed off the encounter and the interview continued, but BBC viewers didn’t let Sandler off the hook.

Adam Sandler has no social awareness of how awkward he seemed to be making Emma Thompson and Claire Foy #stoptouching #GrahamNorton pic.twitter.com/fKNin1aAof — Michelle Marsh (@michellelmarsh) October 28, 2017

Ohh Claire Foy was not up for being pet by Adam Sandler. Quite right too! #GrahamNorton — Graham Thomson (@grahamt11) October 27, 2017

Claire Foy replacing Adam Sandler’s hand onto his own knee rather than hers, was the perfect “haha dont touch me again” move #GrahamNorton — Gwyneth Jane (@gwynethjane_) October 27, 2017

Adam Sandler touching Claire Foy’s knee for no reason, she puts his hand back, he then does it again, she looked rightly pissed off — Emily Ward (@Emilywho) October 27, 2017

Felt very uncomfortable watching Adam repeatedly put his unwanted hand on the knee of Claire Foy & the wonderous Emma T #keepittoyourself — Ange Cuthbert (@j5kitten) October 27, 2017

In response to the growing fervor, a representative for Sandler said the actor’s gesture had been “blown out of proportion” and that Sandler had made the same move on Dustin Hoffman during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this month. A spokeswoman for For also agreed the act was being taken a little too far by viewers.

“We don’t believe anything was intended by Adam’s gesture and it has caused no offence to Claire,” Foy’s team commented.

Sandler and Foy are both members of the Netflix family as the stars of “The Meyerowitz Stories” and “The Crown,” respectively.