‘Andi Mack’: Teen Character Will Come Out as Gay on Disney Channel’s Groundbreaking Series

To tell the story, series creator Terri Minsky consulted child development experts, as well as Common Sense Media, GLAAD, and PFLAG.

In a groundbreaking move by the Disney Channel, a young character on the network’s breakout comedy “Andi Mack” will explore his sexual orientation.

As the show returns for a sophomore season, it’s revealed that Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) isn’t the only character with a crush on one of the boys at school, Jonah Beck (Asher Angel). Her pal Cyrus (Joshua Rush) suddenly realizes that he’s interested in Jonah as well.

According to information released by Disney Channel: “This realization begins an important part of his journey to self-discovery as a gay individual and ultimately, his self-acceptance. In the episode, Cyrus confides in Buffy. The scene, and what Buffy says to Cyrus, makes for positive role models for kids and adult viewers. In subsequent episodes, Cyrus begins to understand himself, and can count on supportive friends Buffy and Andi who, as teenagers, are also on a journey to self-discovery. He also grapples with how to tell his new girlfriend Iris (Molly Jackson) about his new understanding of himself.”

This is a first for Disney Channel to depict character’s journey to self-discovery as a gay individual. Series creator Terri Minsky, who had previously created “Lizzie McGuire,” consulted child development experts to make sure that she told Cyrus’ story in an age-appropriate and respectful manner. The episode was also screened in advance for several organizations including Common Sense Media, GLAAD, and PFLAG.

“With more and more young people coming out as LGBTQ, ‘Andi Mack’ is reflecting the lives and lived experiences of so many LGBTQ youth around the country,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. “Television reflects the real life world and today that includes LGBTQ youth who deserve to see their lives depicted on their favorite shows. Disney has been a leader in LGBTQ inclusion and there are so many young people who will be excited to see Cyrus’ story unfold.”

PFLAG National’s executive director Dr. Jaime M. Grant also issued a statement regarding the storyline:

“Sharing one’s innermost self can be challenging, and to do so as an adolescent can be particularly so, especially when in the midst of figuring it out for yourself. Coming out requires honest self-reflection, no small amount of bravery, and a safe place with at least one trusted person—a friend, a parent, a teacher—who can hold your confidence…and your heart. ‘Andi Mack’s’ creative team captures this moment of revelation with such thought, care, and authenticity; it will be a memory moment for some, and a teachable moment for many.”

“Andi Mack” hasn’t shied away from exploring dramatic story lines. The hit Disney Channel series centers on the life of its title character Andi, who only recently discovered that her older sister Bex (Lilan Bowden) is in fact her mother. Her friends Buffy (Sofia Wylie) and Cyrus have been supporting Andi as she’s been navigating her family life and her longtime crush on Jonah.

“Andi Mack” now joins a handful of other family-friendly programming that have tackled queer youth stories, including Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” and Amazon’s “Danger and Eggs.” Disney Channel had previously tested the waters for LGBTQ-adjacent storytelling by including gay parents on both the live-action comedy “Good Luck Charlie” and animated series “Doc McStuffins.”

“Andi Mack” had dropped hints about Cyrus’ slow realization of his identity in the first season. Although he had a girlfriend, he was always far more interested in Andi’s relationship with Jonah. Cyrus also once freaked out when he thought Jonah texted him, “You’re girly,” and subsequently attempted to act in more stereotypically masculine fashion, getting tips from Buffy. (The text was supposed to read, “You’re gnarly.”) He even went out with Jonah for what was supposed to be a double date, but somehow ended up becoming a one-on-one outing and bonding experience.

“‘Andi Mack’ is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are; Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson.

Meanwhile, perhaps bracing for a negative response from some political camps, The Walt Disney Co. also included a statement: “For more than 90 years, The Walt Disney Company has been home to some of the world’s most beloved characters and cherished stories. Disney holds a special place in the hearts of millions of people because our themes and characters are universal, relatable and relevant to everyone. The Disney brand has always been inclusive, with stories that reflect acceptance and tolerance and celebrate the differences that make our characters uniquely wonderful in their own way. We constantly strive to live up to that legacy by continuing to create and share compelling storylines from our studios and media networks that entertain with inspirational and aspirational themes and reflect the incredibly rich diversity of the human experience. Our stories are timeless because they speak to the heart; our characters appeal to children across gender, ability, and experience because they’re defined by kindness, loyalty, humor, courage, wit and other traits that make a good friend. Disney remains committed to continuing to create characters that are accessible and relatable to all children.”

“Andi Mack” has received an overwhelmingly positive response for its depiction of inclusivity and positive storytelling. In its first season, it was the No. 1 series among girls, in its time period among kids 6-14, on Disney Channel VOD, and on the Disney Channel app. The series has been recognized with the Common Sense Seal for movie/TV that offers families an exceptional media experience.

“Andi Mack” kicks off its second season with a one-hour premiere on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.