Andy Signore Fired From ScreenJunkies for His ‘Egregious and Intolerable Behavior’

Another one bites the dust. Following Harvey Weinstein’s termination from the Weinstein Company earlier today, Andy Signore has been fired from ScreenJunkies for “egregious and intolerable behavior.” Signore, who created both the website and the Honest Trailers series for which it’s best known, was accused of sexual misconduct by several women earlier this week.

Here’s the full statement from Defy Media, SJ’s parent company:

“Defy Media and Screen Junkies have today terminated Andy Signore’s employment, effective immediately. There is simply no justification for this egregious and intolerable behavior.

“In August, Defy’s HR team was made aware of allegations made against Andy, at which time an investigation was launched. On Friday, new information became available and the scope and magnitude of his inappropriate actions became apparent. We are acting swiftly to address the concerns of the people affected, and that going forward, our community is free of harassment or discrimination of any kind.

“Our Screen Junkies colleagues and freelancers are a team of remarkable creators serving loyal fans and we will support and protect them. If anyone else is aware of behavior of this type, we would encourage them to bring it to our attention.”