Andy Signore Suspended by ScreenJunkies Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations

The "Honest Trailers" creator has been accused by several different women.

After being accused of sexual misconduct by several women who came forward with their stories on Twitter, Andy Signore has been suspended by ScreenJunkies. Signore, who created the popular Honest Trailers series, is one of several men in the film industry to face such allegations in recent weeks.

Defy Media, which owns ScreenJunkies, released the following statement:

“We have been conducting a thorough investigation into allegations made against Andy Signore and are preparing to respond to those allegations and take appropriate action. Given the additional statements that were made today, we feel it is necessary to suspend Andy’s employment while we continue our investigation. We will take all necessary action once the investigation is fully complete.”

Honest Trailers, which has twice been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category, parodies both popular movies and TV shows. At least five different women — whose accounts may be found here, here, here, here, and here — have come forward with their stories so far.