Annabella Sciorra, Emmy-Nominated ‘The Sopranos’ Actress, Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

In addition, Daryl Hannah accuses Weinstein of sexually harassing her.

Annabella Sciorra, who received an Emmy nomination for her role on “The Sopranos,” has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in the early 1990s and sexually harassing her for years afterward. Her account comes from the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow, who contacted her for his initial story about Weinstein; she initially told Farrow that the disgraced former executive had never done anything inappropriate for fear of retribution.

“I was so scared. I was looking out the window of my living room, and I faced the water of the East River,” said Sciorra upon contacting Farrow again. “I really wanted to tell you. I was like, ‘This is the moment you’ve been waiting for your whole life.'” The actress said she “really, really panicked” when first speaking to Farrow and “just wanted to get off the phone.”

“Now when I go to a restaurant or to an event, people are going to know that this happened to me,” Sciorra added. “They’re gonna look at me and they’re gonna know. I’m an intensely private person, and this is the most unprivate thing you can do.”

The alleged rape took place in New York after Sciorra had filmed Miramax’s “The Night We Never Met.” She says Weinstein dropped her off after a dinner, then knocked on her door and “walked in like it was his apartment, like he owned the place, and started unbuttoning his shirt.”

From there, Sciorra says Weinstein “shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me…I kicked and I yelled” but was unable to stop him. “When he was done, he ejaculated on my leg, and on my nightgown.”

Farrow’s follow-up story also features an account from Daryl Hannah, who says Weinstein sexually harassed her at the Cannes Film Festival in the early 2000s. He repeatedly called her hotel room late at night, Hannah says, but she “felt like it was too late to have a meeting” and “didn’t want to answer.” That prompted him to knock on her door so incessantly that she left her ground-floor room through an exterior door and slept in her makeup artist’s room.

Unlike Sciorra, Hannah told people what had happened to her — but “it didn’t matter. I think that it doesn’t matter if you’re a well-known actress, it doesn’t matter if you’re twenty or if you’re forty, it doesn’t matter if you report or if you don’t, because we are not believed. We are more than not believed — we are berated and criticized and blamed.” Read the full article here.