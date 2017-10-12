Armie Hammer Will Dance to Any Song in the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Meme of Our Dreams — Watch

The instant-classic dancing scene in "Call Me By Your Name" is now the gift that keeps on giving.

It was only a matter of time. Sony Pictures Classics celebrated National Coming Out Day by releasing a new clip from Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name” that may or may not be your favorite 43 seconds at the movies this year. The scene, titled Dance Party, finds Armie Hammer’s character letting lose on the dance floor of an Italian outdoor club. Calling Hammer’s dance moves lovably goofy would be an understatement.

Naturally Twitter has already turned the scene into a viral meme, taking out the Psychedelic Furs track “Love My Way” that accompanies the scene and replacing it with a variety of different music, from Rihanna to Lorde, Journey, Daddy Yankee, and more. Even the “Game of Thrones” theme song is used. Armie Hammer being Armie Hammer, it’s only obvious his dance moves synch up perfectly to almost any song.

“Call Me By Your Name” stars Hammer opposite Timothée Chalamet. Sony Pictures Classics is releasing the acclaimed drama in theaters November 22. Watch the original scene below, followed by the endlessly watchable remixes. Head to @armiedancingto for the complete collection.

green light by lorde pic.twitter.com/8dHrsHeJIp — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

gasolina by daddy yankee pic.twitter.com/NfKfF3Jmhs — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

bitch better have my money by rihanna pic.twitter.com/DvzaP3LzWc — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

game of thrones main title by ramin djawadi pic.twitter.com/1oy8IGVdVW — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017