‘Arthur Miller: Writer’ Exclusive Clip and Poster: Rebecca Miller’s Documentary Portrait of Her Father Comes to NYFF

HBO will air the film later this year.

Avail yourself of an exclusive clip from “Arthur Miller: Writer,” Rebecca Miller’s documentary portrait of her father. The film is set to premiere at the New York Film Festival before airing on the network in March of next year. Watch the clip below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Rebecca Miller’s film is a portrait of her father, his times and insights, built around impromptu interviews shot over many years in the family home. This celebration of the great American playwright is quite different from what the public has ever seen. It is a close consideration of a singular life shadowed by the tragedies of the Red Scare and the death of Marilyn Monroe; a bracing look at success and failure in the public eye; an honest accounting of human frailty; a tribute to one artist by another.”

Miller most recently directed “Maggie’s Plan,” having previously helmed “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee,” “The Ballad of Jack and Rose,” “Personal Velocity,” and “Angela.”