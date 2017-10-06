George Clooney Set For AFI Life Achievement Award, Amy Adams Prepares for American Cinematheque Tribute

As awards season inches ever closer, a pair of Hollywood's biggest stars are set for major tributes.

– The American Film Institute (AFI) Board of Trustees has announced that actor, director, writer, and producer George Clooney will be the recipient of the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award, the highest honor for a career in film. The award will be presented to Clooney at a Gala Tribute on June 7, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA.

“George Clooney is America’s leading man,” said Sir Howard Stringer, Chairman of the AFI Board of Trustees. “Director, producer, writer and actor — a modern-day screen icon who combines the glamour of a time gone by with a ferocious passion for ensuring art’s impact echoes beyond the screen. AFI is proud to present him with its 46th Life Achievement Award.”

– The American Cinematheque has announced that Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hanks, Chris Messina, Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart will appear in person to toast Amy Adams, the 31st American Cinematheque Award Sponsored by GRoW @ Annenberg recipient. The award will be presented to five-time Academy Award-nominee Amy Adams by Meryl Streep at the Cinematheque’s annual benefit gala on Friday, November 10, 2017 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

The award presentation will be held in the International Ballroom and will include in-person tributes from some of Adams’ colleagues and friends. The Sid Grauman Award will be presented the same evening, to Richard Gelfond and Greg Foster on behalf of Imax.

Gotham/IFP

– The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), the nation’s premier member organization of independent filmmakers and storytellers, has announced that two-time Academy Award and six-time Golden Globe winning actor Dustin Hoffman will receive the Actor Tribute and Academy Award nominated director Sofia Coppola will receive the Director Tribute at the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards. The first awards show of the season, the IFP Gotham Awards is one of the leading honors for independent film and media, providing critical early recognition to groundbreaking independent films and their writers, directors, producers, and actors with ten competitive awards categories.

The IFP Gotham Awards also honors selected film industry icons as tributes each year. The ceremony will be held on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Cipriani Wall Street, New York City.

– The second annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, honoring the finest achievements in documentary features and non-fiction television, will be presented Thursday, November 2, 2017 at BRIC in Brooklyn, New York, hosted by magician/illusionist, comedian, actor and best-selling author Penn Jillette. The awards are determined by qualified members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA), and feature multiple categories across both television and film. Nominations will be announced on Monday, October 9, 2017.

