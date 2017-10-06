‘Baa Baa Land’ Is an Eight-Hour Meditative Sheep Film That Actually Exists — Watch

Slow cinema gets sheepish. Calm your mind with the dulcet bleats of Ram Gosling and Emmaaaaa Stone.

Sometimes a thing exists that is so bizarre you just have to shrug and say, “Sure, why not?” In the tradition of slow cinema, the folks behind meditation app Calm have commissioned an eight-hour long film of sheep grazing in a meadow. Brilliantly titled “Baa Baa Land,” the movie’s tag line: is: “The dullest movie ever made? We think so. We hope you do too.”

“’Baa Baa Land’ is the first screen epic entirely starring sheep,” says the trailer in voiceover. “In a world of constant stress and information overload, of anxious days and restless nights, comes the chance at last to pause, to breathe, to calm our racing minds and fretful souls, to sit and stare — at sheep.

At the film’s recent premiere in London’s West End, Ram Gosling and Emmmmaaaaa Stone can be seen stepping their hooves into cement for their star moments. A host informs us that Ewe Grant and BaaBaa Streisand were also in attendance. “It’s better than any sleeping pill — the ultimate insomnia cure,” said producer Alex Tew. “We’re hoping it will be a sleeper hit.”

All jokes aside, slow cinema, sometimes called “contemplative cinema,” is an avant-garde film movement characterized by long takes that is often minimalist, observational, and with little to no narrative. Andy Warhol’s 1964 film “Empire” is an example, and filmmakers such as Andrei Tarkovsky, Ingmar Bergman, Michelangelo Antonioni, Béla Tarr, and Chantal Akerman have all experimented with the form.

Watch the trailer below:

And here’s a clip from the actual film:

“Baa Baa Land” is available online at Calm.