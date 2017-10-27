Baz Luhrmann Made the Most Extravagant Short Film Imaginable For H&M — Watch

It's all the opulence of "The Great Gatsby" crammed into four minutes.

Baz Luhrmann has delivered a gift for anyone who is still mourning the loss of Netflix’s drama series “The Get Down” and is anxiously waiting for “Moulin Rouge!” to hit Broadway. Luhrmann’s latest directorial effort has arrived thanks to a short film for the ERDEM x H&M fashion campaign, and let’s just say the filmmaker is probably one of the best choices if you need to make fashion look cinematic.

The film, entitled “The Secret Life of Flowers,” is set in a mysterious country mansion where it is eternally spring. A love triangle unfolds among the young guests who arrive, and it all looks incredibly stunning in the way only Luhrmann could dream up. The movie stars Tom Rhys Harries, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Ruby Dagnall.

“I wanted the film to be like a whole movie,” said Luhrmann about the four-minute short. “It’s a very modern love story, set in a country house that is full of its own secrets, and it’s like a metaphor for our times—it’s harsh out there in the world, but in here, the things that really matter keep growing in an eternal spring.”

Watch the short film below.

And for a behind-the-scenes look at how Luhrmann created the short, watch the video below: