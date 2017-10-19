‘Bellevue’ Trailer: Anna Paquin Learns the Hard Way That Small-Town America Is Full of Murder and Mystery — Watch

The series premieres next January.

“Bellevue” is set in small-town America, which is another way of saying it’s a gritty murder mystery. Anna Paquin stars in the upcoming series, which she executive produced alongside co-creators and showrunners Jane Maggs and Adrienne Mitchell. WGN America has just released the trailer, which you can watch below if you feel so inclined.

Here’s the synopsis: “Twenty years ago, the murder of a young woman traumatized the community of “Bellevue.” Now, the killer is back. Or is he/she? When a high school hockey star, who is wrestling with his gender identity, goes missing and all signs point to foul play, Detective Annie Ryder (Paquin) must unravel all the pieces to this gripping mystery before her own life falls apart. As the case pulls her further away from her family, she is also confronted by a mysterious person from her past with disturbing answers to lingering questions and a terrifying need to play mind games. Along the way, Annie must navigate a complicated relationship with her on again, off again ex, Eddie (Allen Leech) and her boss on the force, Chief Peter Welland (Shawn Doyle).”

Madison Ferguson, Sharon Taylor, Billy MacLellan, Vincent Leclerc, and Janine Thériault co-star in “Bellevue,” which WGN America just announced will premiere on January 23, 2018.