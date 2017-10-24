‘Big Mouth’ Renewed for Season 2, Hailed as ‘Our Best Show Ever’ by ‘Legit Actual’ Netflix CEO — Watch

It’s official! We will be getting more teenage horror stories come 2018.

This morning, Netflix has officially announced the renewal of their adult animated show “Big Mouth” for a second season. The show was created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, and Season 2 is slated for 2018.

This vulgar yet introspective original series is a hilarious coming-of-age story that follows the adolescent experiences of three best friends as they navigate their teenage crises: Nick (voiced by Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), and Jessi (Jessi Klein).

Season 1 was met with enthusiastically positive reviews and earned a Critic’s Pick from IndieWire’s TV Critic, Ben Travers. “There are story arcs on first crushes, friends who become more than friends, the sliding scale of human sexuality, love versus lust, peer pressure, growing up too fast, and getting your first period,” said Travers in his Season 1 review.

Andrew, for instance, is quite a shy boy who has his own version of Jiminy Cricket, but rather than being a voice of reason, his is a ghastly yellow creature that represents Andrew’s hormonal drive — and is aptly named The Hormone Monster. Jesse, on the other hand, embodies the struggles of becoming a woman, and she also has her own Hormone Monstress (voiced by Maya Rudolph).

“By disembodying Andrew, Nick, and Jessi’s most depraved thoughts, the show creates an obvious disconnect between who the kids are and what their bodies are doing to them,” Travers said in his review.

Watch the announcement below and look closely for the quote where the “legit actual” Netflix CEO calls “Big Mouth,” the streaming service’s “best show ever.” Really.

The show’s first 10 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.