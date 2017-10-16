‘Black Panther’ Trailer: Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman Shake Up the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Ryan Coogler enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a star-studded cast for "Black Panther."

Between Taika Waititi taking the reigns of the “Thor” franchise and Ryan Coogler introducing the world of “Black Panther,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get extremely exciting for indie movie fans. Coogler, the acclaimed director of “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed,” is playing with his most expensive canvas yet, and the new official trailer teases “Black Panther” as an eye-popping action epic with a ton of immersive long takes.

Chadwick Boseman returns to the role of T’Challa/Black Panther, which he first introduced in “Captain America: Civil War.” In his standalone adventure, T’Challa returns home to Wakanda and finds his power challenged by a revenge-seeking exile, played by Michael B. Jordan, and a black market arms dealer, played by Andy Serkis. The supporting cast features a powerhouse ensemble that includes Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Forest Whitaker.

“Black Panther” opens in theaters nationwide February 16, 2017. Watch the official trailer below.