‘Blade Runner 2049’ Is Disappearing From Theaters More Quickly Than Expected

Not unlike tears in rain, you might say.

“Blade Runner 2049” isn’t long for this world — at least not in theaters. The would-be blockbuster continues to struggle at the box office, taking in just $7.1 million in its third weekend, which saw the number of theaters it was playing in drop by 855; “It,” meanwhile, only saw its theater count drop by 616 despite opening a month earlier.

The film has now made a total of $194 million worldwide, which would be better news if it hadn’t come with a hefty price tag of $150 million. Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited sequel, which takes place 30 years after Ridley Scott’s sci-fi benchmark, was expected to make some $50 million during its opening weekend but only took in $32 million — well below even the most conservative forecasts. That’s in spite of a highly positive critical reception, as “Blade Runner 2049” boasts an 81 Metascore and an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, not all hope is lost. The original “Blade Runner” wasn’t much of a moneymaker either, and that hasn’t hurt its legacy; like its predecessor, “2049” seems destined to be a cult classic of sorts whose reverential fans consider its disappointing financial returns a badge of honor.