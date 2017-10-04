‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Commentary: Director Denis Villeneuve on the Scene He Recycled from the Original Film

The Oscar-nominated director breaks down one of his new film's trailers for an IMDb exclusive.

In anticipation of Friday’s “Blade Runner 2049” release, IMDB had Denis Villeneuve provide director’s commentary for the film’s second trailer, which has racked up more than 9.5 million views since July. While making the reported $185 million sequel, he explained that one of his goals was to build sets and use man-made vehicles whenever possible, attempting to limit CGI to background flourishes “so you will feel the realism.”

Villeneuve also complimented cinematographer Roger Deakins on deftly creating artificial sun patterns, and discussed how the arcade games of his 80s, Quebec upbringing influenced the film’s graphic design. Citing personal origins and that of his predecessor, Ridley Scott, Villeneuve said, “The first movie was inspired by dark days in London, and my ‘Bladerunner’ is more inspired by bad days in Canada.”

The most interesting bit of insight relates to a scene where K (Ryan Gosling) visits Sapper Morton (Dave Bautista) while the latter is simmering soup. The stove detail — “a centerpiece to bring tension” — was thought up by “Blade Runner” co-screenwriter Hampton Fancher more than 35 years ago, then cut from Scott’s film. “I thought it was a striking, very beautiful idea to bring back,” Villeneuve said.

According to Box Office Pro, as of Saturday, the pre-sales for “Blade Runner 2049” had outsold “Gravity,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and “The Martian” one week prior to each of their releases. Those films earned a respective $55.8 million, $45.4 million, and “$54.3 million over their opening weekends.

Watch Villeneuve’s trailer commentary below.